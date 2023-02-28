scorecardresearch
Divya Dutta opens up about dealing with depression

Divya Dutta revealed how tough it was for her to come out of depression and also emphasized that women need to be more vocal about these issues.

By News Bureau
Divya Dutta opens up about dealing with depression
Divya Dutta _ pic courtesy Instagram

Actress Divya Dutta has opened up about mental health issues and dealing with depression. She revealed how tough it was for her to come out of it and also emphasised that women need to be more vocal about these issues.

Divya said: “I have been through depression and came out of it. But everyone cannot do it. People should know that it’s perfectly ok to talk about it. Don’t try to suppress it. If someone appears depressed, give them an ear. Listen to them. Depression is not madness. Mental health issues are to be looked at as an illness and treated as one.”

The actress believes that it’s time women become more vocal about their issues.

She asserted that mental health problems do not translate into madness. Hence, they need to be explained and the myths need to be broken.

“The most important and yet less spoken topic is mental health. So many women suffer but don’t dare to speak about it. I am glad that we are talking about it now. Looking forward to celebrating Women’s Day (March 8) with other women who are dedicated towards a better society and opportunities,” Divya said.

Divya debuted in the film industry with the movie ‘Ishq Mein Jeena Ishq Mein Marna’ in 1994.

She also acted in ‘Veer-Zaara’, ‘Welcome to Sajjanpur’, ‘Delhi-6’, ‘Stanley Ka Dabba’, ‘Heroine’, ‘Bhaag Milkha Singh’, among others.

Pic. Sourcedivyadutta25
'MasterChef India': Garima Arora challenges contestants to test their cooking skills
How to reduce risk of dementia
