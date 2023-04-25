scorecardresearch
Ekta Kapoor: My biggest learning from 'U-Turn' was importance of pushing boundaries

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor talked about her supernatural thriller film 'U-Turn', which is directed by Arif Khan and features Alaya F in the lead role

TV czarina Ekta Kapoor talked about her supernatural thriller film ‘U-Turn’, which is directed by Arif Khan and features Alaya F in the lead role. Ekta said that while making this movie, she learned to experiment with something new and take risks. She added that these supernatural thrillers are popular and people are interested in watching this kind of content on-screen.

Ekta said while sharing her experience of producing ‘U-Turn’: “My biggest learning from ‘U-Turn’ was the importance of pushing boundaries and taking risks. As a producer, it can be easy to stick to what has worked in the past, but by taking risks and trying new things, we can create something truly unique and impactful.”

“I also learned the importance of collaboration and attention to detail in the filmmaking process, as well as the need to embrace challenges and adapt to unexpected situations. Finally, I was reminded of the power of storytelling to connect with audiences on an emotional level and to provoke thought and discussion,” she added.

Ekta started her career at the age of 17 in the entertainment industry. Her first successful show was the 1995 sitcom ‘Hum Paanch’. Later in 2000, her show ‘Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi’ became the most successful TV serial.

Post that she did several hit shows including ‘Kahaani Ghar Ghar Ki’, ‘Kabhi Sautan Kabhii Sahelii’, ‘Kalash’, ‘Kasautii Zindagii Kay’, and ‘Kasamh Se’. Ekta also came up with a fearless reality show ‘Lock Upp’ hosted by Bollywood star Kangana Ranaut.

After being in the industry for so long she feels that supernatural stories are often liked by the audience as it is linked with their fear of the unknown and they enjoy experiencing it on-screen.

She shared: “The fear of the unknown is a common human fear, and people prefer facing it for shorter durations rather than in real life. This is why stories in this genre are popular and successful. In recent years, international content in this genre has been well-received and has been enjoyed and is successful and which is why we want to make more of these.”

