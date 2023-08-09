scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Fans buzz with speculation as Shah Rukh Khan’s new video goes viral

Even as his fans get ready for his appearance in 'Jawan', a new video of Shah Rukh Khan shows him as a brand ambassador for a popular brand.

By Agency News Desk
Shah Rukh Khan's new video goes viral
Shah Rukh Khan

Even as his fans get ready for his appearance in ‘Jawan’, a new video of superstar Shah Rukh Khan shows him in a new role as a brand ambassador for a popular brand. “Aa raha hun main, har dil ki fantasy poori karne. Are you ready?” said SRK, who is donning a white tee, a black dungaree, and is flaunting his mesmerising smile.

After the video went viral, the netizens went into a frenzy due to SRK’s video, hinting that he might be gearing up to make everyone’s dreams come true.

Fans commented on the post saying: “This man is giving us back to back surprises!!!!” “Bhai Romantic movie ek bar phir krdo …jise kuch naye actors acting dikh paye”, “KKHH Rahul look”, “I am ready!!!”, “Raj Nam To Suna Hoga Sir Ji Love You”.

Shah Rukh will be seen in the high-octane action entertainer ‘Jawan’. The movie presents an all new bald look of SRK, with hard-core action by Nayanthara. Fighting with an army of women, the ‘prevue’ of the movie features SRK’s innate swag and high octane action by the entire star cast. The movie also stars Vijay Sethupathi, Deepika Padukone and Sanya Malhotra.

The flick is a Red Chillies Entertainment presentation, directed by Atlee, Produced by Gauri Khan, and Co-produced by Gaurav Verma.

It will be released worldwide in theatres on September 7 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu languages.

4
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
ODI Men's World Cup: India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad officially rescheduled to October 14
Next article
YouTube testing new 'For You' section on channel homepages
This May Also Interest You
News

Fwd: Anant Mahadevan's biopic 'Phule' enters post-production

Sports

Nottingham Forest sign USA goalkeeper Matt Turner from Arsenal on four-year deal

Lyrics

B Praak – Allah De Bandeya Song Lyrics starring Aly Goni and Jasmine Bhasin

Health & Lifestyle

Particulate air pollution growing risk for early CVD death, disability: Study

Technology

YouTube testing new 'For You' section on channel homepages

Sports

ODI Men's World Cup: India-Pakistan match in Ahmedabad officially rescheduled to October 14

News

Elvish Yadav vs Abhishek Malhan online public war rages on as ‘Bigg Boss OTT 2’ nears its end

News

‘Gadar 2’ Vs ‘Jailer’: Box office battle seems tough, gripped with uncertainty

News

Megan Fox to make her transition to poetry in new book ‘Pretty Boys Are Poisonous’

News

Shilpa Shetty to IGT's 'Botlab Dynamics': You have written history in the sky

News

Initially agitated by idea of love, Vijay Deverakonda has come to embrace it

Technology

Country's next-gen creator economy set to thrive on YouTube: India head

Technology

Nvidia unveils new chip for accelerated computing, generative AI

Sports

ICC ODI Rankings: Shubman Gill rises to fifth spot, Ishan Kishan jumps nine places

Technology

India’s Chandrayaan-3 gets more closer to the moon

News

Real or fake: Pooja Bhatt's phone on 'Bigg Boss OTT 2' stirs a conversation

Dialogues

Taali Dialogues: Sushmita Sen’s inspiring dialogues as a transgender Shree Gauri Sawant

News

Mohit Raina is on a mission to rescue a girl in strife-torn Syria in 'The Freelancer' trailer

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US