Ganga – Daughter of the Himalayas: A cinematic journey unveiled

In a groundbreaking cinematic experience, the debut film of the Uttarakhand Series, Ganga – Daughter of the Himalayas, has mesmerized audiences by bringing the spiritual heart of India to life. The internationally acclaimed filmmaker Bharatbala has skilfully crafted this captivating piece, unveiling the extraordinary journey of the rising mountaineer Devyani Semwal. The cinematic masterpiece promises an immersive experience that transcends conventional storytelling boundaries.

Ganga – Daughter of the Himalayas allows viewers to delve into the soul-stirring narrative envisioned by Bharatbala. Renowned for breathing life into visuals and translating untold stories into powerful cinematic expressions, Bharatbala’s latest creation has already left an indelible mark on the world of filmmaking. Virtual Bharat, in collaboration with the Rural India Supporting Trust (RIST), is bringing this creative vision to life, serving as the dedicated producers for this extraordinary journey.

With the premiere of Ganga – Daughter of the Himalayas, Virtual Bharat and RIST have unveiled an enchanting series comprising seven films set in the picturesque landscapes of Uttarakhand. This cinematic journey continues with Women of Almora, set to premiere on November 17, 2023, followed by five more evocative films: Jabarkhet – U Turn Forest, Chholiya – The Himalayan Bagpipers, Women of Munsiyari, The Nomad’s Land – Van Gujjars, and Bahi – Tracing My Ancestors. Each film intricately weaves through the vibrant tapestry of Uttarakhand’s culture, tradition, and community resilience. This collection serves as a vivid showcase of diverse themes, initiatives, and cultural practices unique to the region, significantly contributing to the expansive canvas of the Virtual Bharat project and aligning with the broader mandate of RIST.

Filmmaker Bharatbala said, “As the creator of Virtual Bharat, I’m thrilled about our 1000-film odyssey, exploring India’s rich civilization. We’ve crafted 104 short films so far, and Ganga – Daughter of the Himalayas from the seven-film Uttarakhand series is very special to all of us. In Gangotri’s holy streets, where piety flows like the Ganga, our unconventional film crew attracted attention with peculiar luggage. From booms and tripods to drones and cameras, we embarked on a cinematic pilgrimage to Chirbasa, Bhojwasa, Gaumukh, Tapovan, and back. Our motley crew, aged 19 to 59, faced both anticipated adventures and unexpected misadventures in the sacred mountains.”

“This film captures Devyani’s epic journey in the Himalayas, reflecting her ambition, spirituality, and the mesmerizing beauty of the mountains. It’s an emotional and visually stunning experience, showcasing natural beauty, human resilience, and the sacred bond between mountains and rivers,” he added.

Shweta Rawat, Managing Director of the Rural India Supporting Trust (RIST) said, “We at RIST are deeply honoured and privileged to announce our association with Virtual Bharat and launch the Uttarakhand Film Series. A land of astounding natural beauty, Uttarakhand holds special value as a spiritual space for many, and has aptly been titled ‘The Land of the Gods’. With these films, we hope to shed light on the many communities that nurture and protect these beautiful landscapes, often at the cost of their own well-being.”

She went on to add that, “We must champion the strength of these communities, especially the empowered women that stand courageously together to foster harmonic co-existence. At RIST, we recognize that we are all catalysts for collective climate action and we can only achieve this goal by working together across geographies.”

The film explores the profound connection between Devyani and the river Goddess Ganga. Determined to conquer the world’s highest peaks, Devyani, who grew up in Mukhba, a serene Himalayan village at Gangotri’s foothills, envisions summits that match her towering ambitions. From Mt. Kilimanjaro, her gaze shifts to Mt. Everest and the famed seven summits, each a continent’s emblem. Before facing the unknown, she embarks on an introspective quest, seeking her inner power and flow. This spiritual journey intertwines with Mukhba’s river Goddess Ganga, shaping Devyani’s calling. Bowing to Gaumukh’s headstream, she proceeds to Tapovan, a verdant meadow of austerities, to commence her penance – the challenging ascent of Mt. Shivling. At the summit, where the snowy crown meets the sky, Devyani, embraced by elemental forces, stands prepared for the world’s towering peaks.

Helmed by director Bharatbala and anchored by Devyani’s arresting presence, the film showcases the visual brilliance of Director of Photography Sudeep Elamon. Writer-Researcher Soity Banerjee meticulously weaves the narrative intricacies, while Editor Shashwata Datta refines the seamless flow of the story. The soul-stirring music, a collaborative piece by Pavithra Chari and Sowmya Gurucharan, adds an enchanting layer to the cinematic experience.