'Ghoomer' actress Saiyami Kher learnt to play cricket 'seeing Sachin on TV'

Cricketer-turned-actress Saiyami Kher will soon be seen in the upcoming R Balki sports drama 'Ghoomer' along with Angad Bedi

By Agency News Desk

Cricketer-turned-actress Saiyami Kher, who will soon be seen in the upcoming R Balki sports drama ‘Ghoomer’ along with Angad Bedi, is not just another cricket fan celebrating Sachin Tendulkar’s 50th birthday.

She has played competitive cricket as a fast bowler in the Maharashtra women’s team, but chose modelling and acting over appearing for the selections for the national team.

Speaking about the Master Blaster, she said: “Sachin has been my hero since I was eight years old. I have watched him on TV and that’s how I learnt how to play cricket, by just watching him.”

Talking about what she learned from Sachin, she said, “Besides cricket, he has taught me that humility and hard work are the most attractive qualities to emulate. He was, is and always will be my hero.”

She added that her favourite Sachin stroke was “his straight drive”, but the shot that she can never forget is “that six over the point fielder versus Pakistan” at the 2003 ICC World Cup.

In ‘Ghoomer’, Saiyami plays a para-athlete who goes on to become a cricket prodigy.

