‘Goldfish’ announces the release of its melodious album

'Goldfish' announces the release of its melodious album with lyrics penned by Kausar Munir featuring singers - Papon, Pratibha Singh Baghel, Ustad Rashid Khan, Madhubanti Bagchi and more

By Editorial Desk
Kalki Koechlin and Deepti Naval in Goldfish poster

After the emotional response from the trailer release of Goldfish, Splendid Films has now announced the release of the evocative soundtrack from the heart-warming film. The soulful music of the film adds to the overall aura created by the director amalgamating intense drama with profound emotions, syncing them seamlessly.

The soundtrack of Goldfish comprises five beautiful songs, namely, Bachpan Ki Galiyan, Taiy Nahi Kiya Abhi, Chanda Se Chhup Ke, Piya Padh Lena and Rut Badle. The songs are sung by maestros such as Papon, Madhubani Bagchi, Ustad Rashid Khan, Pratibha Singh Baghel, and Om Bongane.

Bachpan Ki Galiyan is a beautifully written Thumri, Taiy Nahi Kiya Abhi sung by Papon has lyrics that encapsulate the indecisive relationship between the characters of mother and daughter in the film. Chanda Se Chupke can be described as a light classical song. Pratibha Singh Baghel lends her beautiful voice for Piya Padh Lena – a song that is reminiscent of 50’s film music and pays homage to C. Ramchandra. Talent powerhouse and disciple of Ustad Rashid Khan, Om Bongane, delivers a spectacular performance on Rut Badle – a song in a Bandish form.

‘Goldfish,’ a tapestry of forgiveness, love, and identity, comes alive not only through its captivating narrative but also through the evocative melodies that will grace the sense of the audience. This collaboration, a fusion of cinematic brilliance and melodic artistry promises to ignite the spirit of audiences with an excitement that will elevate them to a next-level experience.

For the uninitiated, Goldfish marks Kalki Koechlin returning to theaters after 4 years. Audiences can look forward to a soul-stirring story with refreshing performances. Directed by Pushan Kripalani, this Indian-British-American production brings together powerhouse talents Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapur with some extraordinary actors from the United Kingdom – Bharti Patel, Gordon Warnecke, Ravin Ganatra and Shanaya Rafaat – to tell a delicate, timeless story of a mother and a daughter, and of community.

The magical music album for Goldfish is all set to release on August 19th 2023. The film Goldfish will release across theaters in India and worldwide on August 25th 2023.

Entertainment Today

