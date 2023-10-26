scorecardresearch
Guneet Monga’s ‘Yellow Bus’ explores pain of a migrant Indian family in Gulf, says Amit Sial

Amit Sial, has shared that the film dives deep into exploring the pain of an Indian migrant family living in the Middle East.

By Agency News Desk
Guneet Monga's 'Yellow Bus' explores pain of a migrant Indian family in Gulf, says Amit Sial _pic courtesy news agency
Actor Amit Sial, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming film ‘Yellow Bus’, has shared that the film dives deep into exploring the pain of an Indian migrant family living in the Middle East.

Set against the backdrop of a sand-swept city in the Middle East, ‘Yellow Bus’ is a poignant drama starring Tannishtha Chatterjee and Amit Sial, in lead roles. It follows the story of Ananda, portrayed by Tannishtha Chatterjee, who embodies a hopeful migrant mother that is completely shattered by a tragic life-turning incident.

The film sheds light on the alienation felt by those who are not completely one with the land. In search for the truth behind her daughter’s tragedy, Ananda grapples with pain, and the emotional turmoil faced by migrants who move to foreign lands with aspirations of better living conditions.

Talking about the film, Amit Sial said: “Pain is a very powerful emotion. And it’s debilitating when it arises out of the loss of life that is extremely precious to you, especially when it’s your own child. ‘Yellow Bus’, unabashedly dives deep into exploring the pain of an Indian migrant family living in an Arabian country, thrown into throngs of despair after the sudden loss of their child. As an actor, I feel privileged to be a part of this heart-rending story.”

He further mentioned: “More so it was a privilege working with my wonderful writer-director, Wendy Bednarz, who so beautifully crafted the emotions in us day by day. A big shout out to the wonderful co-actors Tanishtha Chatterjee, Kinda Alloush, Aarushi and Kshethra. I sincerely hope that after being appreciated at TIFF recently, ‘Yellow Bus’ will be able to satisfy the audiences at MAMI too.”

‘Yellow Bus’ is a collaborative effort between Indian, Jordanian, Emirati, and American production houses, including Screen Project, Metatron Productions, OSN, Creative Venture, Sikhya Entertainment, and Ta Films, and is set for Asia Premiere at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival.

Co-producer Guneet Monga Kapoor said: “We are proud to present a first of its kind Indo-Jordanian production. It’s a privilege to work with international storytellers like lead producer Nadia Eliwat and debutant director Wendy Bednarz. In ‘Yellow Bus’ we explore the plight of a mother, away from her homeland, dealing with the most unimaginable loss. After receiving international acclaim and a World Premiere at Toronto International Film festival, we hope this story will resonate with MAMI 2023 audiences.”

