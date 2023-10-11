scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Gurinder Chadha teases a possible ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ sequel

Gurinder Chadha, director of ‘Bend It Like Beckham’, is teasing the possibility of a sequel to the 2002 film which starred Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley.

By Agency News Desk
Gurinder Chadha teases a possible ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ sequel
Gurinder Chadha teases a possible ‘Bend It Like Beckham’ sequel _ pic courtesy news agency

Filmmaker Gurinder Chadha, director of ‘Bend It Like Beckham’, is teasing the possibility of a sequel to the 2002 film which starred Parminder Nagra and Keira Knightley. “I never really wanted to make a sequel to the film, because I just thought the way Parminder and Keira played it, and Jonathan Rhys Meyers and Archie Panjabi, I could never really follow that up and create that same magic in the same way,” Chadha told Metro UK in an interview, reports deadline.com.

“But with the recent success of football, I just feel like I’m starting to percolate an idea for a possible sequel of some kind.”

Chadha co-wrote the sports comedy-drama alongside Guljit Bindra and Paul Mayeda Berges. The film also starred Jonathan Rhys Meyers, Anupam Kher, Juliet Stevenson, Shaznay Lewis and Archie Panjabi.

‘Bend It Like Beckham’ was a film that followed Jesminder and Jules as they chased their dreams of becoming professional soccer players inspired by David Beckham and despite their parents’ wishes.

Beckham and wife Victoria would make a cameo appearance in the film.

Over the years, Chadha has spoken about how difficult it was to get the film green-lit and had been told her film could never be made “because you will never be able to find an Indian girl who can bend it like Beckham.”

“Do you think Harrison Ford jumps out of helicopters?” Chadha would reply to them.

The filmmaker would meet Ford at Cannes and told him the story to which he replied, “Well, I’m so glad I was able to help you with your career…and by the way, I do jump out of helicopters!”

15
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Scarlett Johansson opens up about 'painful memories' from her younger years
Next article
Google makes passkeys default option for all users
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US