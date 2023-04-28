scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Habitat Film Festival 2023 to be held from May 5 to 14 in the national capital

The 'Habitat Film Festival 2023', scheduled to be held from May 5 to 14 at the India Habitat Centre in the national capital promises

By Agency News Desk

The ‘Habitat Film Festival 2023’, scheduled to be held from May 5 to 14 at the India Habitat Centre in the national capital promises to offer a selection of the finest of Indian cinema. The pan-Indian platter includes about 60 features, documentaries and short films in 17 languages. Films will be screened in Malayalam, Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, Bengali, Assamese, Maithili, Odia, Hindi, English, Gujarati, Marathi, Punjabi, Sanskrit, Ladakhi, Meiteilon, and, for the first time, Kumaoni.

For the first time, several films will have their national and Delhi premieres at the festival. The national premiers include the Malayalam film ‘Meghdoot/ The Cloud Messenger’ directed by Rahat Mahajan, and two Bengali films: Sujit Kumar Pyne’s ‘Meghbari’, and Aritra Sen’s ‘Ghore Pherar Gaan/ The Homecoming Song’.

Delhi premiers include ‘Tora’s Husband’, an Assamese film by award-winning filmmaker Rima Das; Gautham Ramachandran’s Tamil film ‘Gargi’, and ‘Arivu Mattu Guruvu/ The Word and The Teacher’, a multilingual film by Prashant Pandit.

This year marks the birth centenary of filmmaker Mrinal Sen. A small retrospective of some of his seminal films, including ‘Khandhar’, ‘Ek Din Pratidin’ and ‘Ek Din Achanak’ will be screened.

Some documentaries that will be shown include ‘All That Breathes’, ‘Urf’, ‘Colours of Life’, ‘The Show Must Go On’ and ‘Mask Art of Majuli’. Talks and book launches will also be held. Entry is through registration which starts on May 1 (www.habitatworld.com).

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
UP reports 510 new Covid cases, single death in one day
Next article
All eyes on the late actress Jiah Khan case verdict today
This May Also Interest You
News

Adnan, Aditi express gratitude as 'Katha Ankahee' completes 100 episodes

Health & Lifestyle

Single dose of HPV vax up to 98% effective: Study

Technology

Musk's wealth nosedives $12.6 bn after chaos at SpaceX, Tesla, Twitter

Health & Lifestyle

UP reports 510 new Covid cases, single death in one day

News

'Sairat' helmer Nagraj Manjule to make film on Olympian Khasaba Dadasaheb Jadhav

Technology

Twitter to prioritise 'verified' accounts

News

Action comedy ‘American Born Chinese’ official trailer dropped

Technology

Apparel retailer Gap to sack hundreds, manufacturing giant 3M lays off 6K

Sports

Archery World Cup: Indian men's recurve team bags silver; India ends campaign with 4 medals

Technology

Users can now use their WhatsApp account on multiple phones

News

'IB 71' actor Vidyut Jammwal says he's very friendly, accessible

News

Malayalam actor Mammukoya stable after collapsing during football tournament

Technology

Amazon lays off employees in Cloud, HR units in fresh wave

Sports

IPL 2023: Conway, Jadeja power CSK to clinical 7-wicket win over SRH (Ld)

Technology

Robot-assisted surgeries will transform healthcare in country: Indian-origin surgeon

Health & Lifestyle

S.Korea reports 10 more mpox infections

Technology

Google moves Delhi HC against single-judge order directing CCI to decide ADIF's applications

News

Al Pacino says he 'gave Harrison Ford a career' after turning down iconic role

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US