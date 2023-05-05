scorecardresearch
Hansal Mehta says he 'lost a lot of money' in 'Omerta', but will always be special' to him

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, May 5 (IANS) Filmmaker Hansal Mehta says ‘Omerta’ will always be special to him even though he lost a lot of money due to unscrupulous producing partners but ultimately and has no regrets.

Hansal took to Twitter, where he shared the film’s poster. The film also stars Rajkummar Rao.

“This film will always be special to me. For the exceptional @RajkummarRao, for #AnujDhawan, for @mandarjkulkarni and for #AdityaWarrior all of who crafted this piece with such care. I lost a lot of money in this thanks to an unscrupulous producing partner but ultimately no regrets. The film is available to stream on @ZEE5Premium. Try it!” he tweeted.

‘Omerta’ is a biographical crime drama film directed by Mehta and stars Rajkumar Rao in the role of Ahmed Omar Saeed Sheikh, British terrorist of Pakistani descent.The film explores the 1994 kidnappings of Westerners in India for which Omar was arrested and served time in prison and the plotting of murder of Wall Street Journal journalist Daniel Pearl in 2002.

–IANS

dc/shb/

