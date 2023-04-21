scorecardresearch
Harshvardhan Kapoor shares shooting lessons for Abhinav Bindra’s biopic!

After a promising performance in 'Thar', Harshvardhan Kapoor is now gearing up for Abhinav Bindra's biopic for which the excitement is all over the top.

Harshvardhan Kapoor shares shooting lessons for Abhinav Bindra's biopic!
Harshvardhan Kapoor shooting lessons for Abhinav Bindra's biopic _ pic courtesy instagram

This is the first time Harsh is going to essay a real life character and his latest social media post reflects his dedication.

Harshvardhan Kapoor shared a moments from his practice shooting sessions with the caption, “small steps everyday #abhinavbindra #abhinavbindrabiopic”

The carousel post has stills from his shooting practice and ends with him getting one step close to perfection and proudly sharing his results. Fans in the comments have also expressed their excitement to see Harsh as Abhinav eagerly.

Recently, Harshvardhan had also shared a picture on the gram where he is reading more about the Olympic Gold Medalist and also spent time with the family to understand the character closely and in-depth. He’s leaving no stone unturned to fit into the mould of a real life character. With glimpses of his dedication, we can’t wait to see how the film falls in place.

