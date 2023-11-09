scorecardresearch
I am happy with the career choices I've made: Ishaan Khatter at 'Pippa' trailer launch

Ishaan Khatter, who plays the lead role of a 1971 War hero in 'Pippa', has revealed that he is very happy with the choices he has made in his career so far.

Ishaan Khatter, who plays the lead role of a 1971 War hero in ‘Pippa’, has revealed that he is very happy with the choices he has made in his career so far. Ishaan plays Captain Balram ‘Balli’ Singh Mehta in’Pippa’ and he was speaking at the screening of the film’s trailer in Mumbai.

In a candid conversation, he spoke about the film, his upcoming project ‘The Perfect Couple’ and more.

Talking about doing films here in India and also being a part of International projects, he said, “I want to put as much work for my audience to entertain them. The first few years were important for me to establish my identity as an artiste.

“I did not want to be known as the shadow of someone. I feel I am lucky to get opportunities to be a part of national and International projects. Lot of people want to do that.

“I am very happy with the choices I have made and the experiences I have had till now.”

Talking about ‘The Perfect Couple’ he said: “The television series ‘The Perfect Couple’ will be coming up next year. It is a good deviation from the kind of roles I have been picking but it is a strong part and new and fresh character to see a south Asian actor to be in. From a representation point of view, it is exciting for me. “

Talking about the film Pippa, he said, “It is a big responsibility to take on a part like this. We have put in a lot of work. It is a film that makes you inspired. It’s a beautiful character. The best part of the film is it is a coming of age story, inside that our drama has been weaved.”

Drected by Raja Menon, ‘Pippa’ features Ishaan Khatter, Mrunal Thakur and Priyanshu Painyuli in lead roles. The film, produced by RSVP Films and Roy Kapur Films, will premiere on November 10 on Amazon Prime Video.

