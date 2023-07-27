I love ensemble casts, says Tamannah Bhatia

Actress Tamannaah Bhatia, who is winning praise for her work in the streaming anthology ‘Lust Stories 2’, has said that being a part of an ensemble is empowering and she doesn’t feel insecure in a multi-starrer cast as she is a secure actor.

Tamannaah was interacting with the media during the ‘Tu Aa Dilbara’ song launch in Mumbai.

The song is the Hindi version of ‘Kaavaalaa’ from the Rajinikanth-starrer ‘Jailer’.

Talking about younger generation avoiding ensemble films out of insecurity, Tamannaah said: “I think change is individual, I remember when ‘Baahubali’ happened, my first Telugu successful film ‘Happy Days’ happened, then I did a recent show titled ‘Jee Karda’, I’ve always been a part of ensemble films and I have never shied away from that because I think there is power when great bunch of creative people come together and I think I have always been a very secure actor.”

“I can say for myself that in fact when you are with these great stalwarts from the industry, your best comes out, because you know you can’t do anything else but to bring your A game,” added Tamannaah.

Tamannaah will soon be seen sharing screen space with Rajinikanth in ‘Jailer’, and Chiranjeevi in ‘Bhola Shankar’.

When asked what’s the one thing she has learned from stalwarts, Tamannaah said: “They have not taken their positions for granted, so as a young actor this is something that I have learned from them, and I hope to imbibe it, till the end of my career and life.”