scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Imran Nazir Khan joins the cast of the sitcom 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Known for his roles in ‘Maddam Sir’, ‘Humari Bahu Silk’, and ‘State of Siege:26/11’, actor Imran Nazir Khan has now bagged another prominent project, ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain’, in which he is seen playing the character of Timmy, the younger cousin brother of Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) and the captain of Indian national cricket team.

Talking about his character Timmy, Imran said: “My character Timmy is a sportsman and the captain of the Indian Cricket Team. He comes to Kanpur for a match and stays with his cousin, Vibhuti Narayan Mishra.”

“Everyone is in awe of his presence in Modern Colony. He sees Angoori (Shubhangi Atre), falls for her innocence, and starts flirting with her, which makes his brother jealous.”

He went on: “It is a wonderful opportunity, and I am overjoyed to be part of ‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai. I have been a regular show watcher, and Vibhuti has been my all-time favourite. In my wildest dream, I could not have imagined that someday I would be part of this amazing show and share screen space with Aasif Sheikh Sir.”

“Even though I have been part of this industry for the last five years, for the first time, my family is eagerly waiting to watch me in the episodes. They, too, are big fans of this show. It is undoubtedly one of the funniest and most compelling shows on Indian television, and I feel lucky to be a part of it. The comic timing of each actor, portraying weird, funny, and interesting characters, piqued my interest,” he concluded.

‘Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai’ airs on &TV.

–IANS

ila/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
Vipul Shah on 'Crimes Aaj Kal': 'Social media spurs crime'
Next article
Amitabh Bachchan returns with new season of KBC
This May Also Interest You
Technology

BetterPlace acquires Malaysia-based TROOPERS to empower gig workforce

Fashion and Lifestyle

Alia Bhatt shares throwback pics with Ranbir Kapoor on first anniversary

News

Sunny Hinduja to reprise his role in the second season of 'Aspirants'

Sports

Weakened New Zealand all set for T20I experience in Pakistan

Health & Lifestyle

TN health dept on vigil as fresh Covid-19 cases touch 432

Sports

BCCI won’t change its policy over player availability for proposed Saudi league: Report

News

Godiva confirmed on Ostrava V Plamenech alongside with Septic Flesh and Kissin Dynamite!

Sports

Shooting: Manu, Arjun, among day one winners at Rifle/Pistol selection trials

Technology

Worried at Bing success, Google to infuse more AI into its Search engine

Health & Lifestyle

Kenya probes death of high school students from mysterious illness

News

Ali Merchant enlightens those trolling him for working during Ramadan

Sports

High-ranked seeds collapse at ATP Monte-Carlo Masters

News

Seventeen drop cinematic trailer for ‘FML’

News

Farhad Samji: 'I have waited 20 years to direct a Salman Khan film'

News

Anurag Kashyap's 'Kennedy' starring Sunny Leone is going to Cannes

News

Varun Dhawan announces second installment of 'Bhediya'

Technology

Top Chinese PR agency to replace copywriters, designers with ChatGPT-like tech

Health & Lifestyle

Lucknow to have 'theatre for elderlies' soon

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US