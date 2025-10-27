Bigg Boss 19: Shehnaaz Gill’s Emotional Response to Trolls Calling Shehbaz Badesha a “Dependent” Brother Will Melt Your Heart!

Shehnaaz Gill has come out in strong support of her brother Shehbaaz Badesha, who is currently a contestant on Bigg Boss 19. In a recent interview with Zoom, the actress-singer opened up about her brother’s journey on the show and addressed comments about him being “financially dependent” on her.

Shehnaaz clarified that before Shehbaaz entered the Bigg Boss house, she had already warned him about the kind of taunts he might face. “When he was about to go inside, I told him to be ready because people would say he lives off his sister. His entry was also scripted differently — they wanted me to say certain lines, but I refused because I didn’t want him to be disrespected,” she explained. She added that while the introduction was meant to be humorous, viewers misunderstood it and took it seriously.

Reacting to Shehbaaz admitting on the show that he depends on her financially, Shehnaaz said there’s much more to their relationship than people see. “He has done so much for me. When I was in Bigg Boss, he handled everything for me — from management to decision-making. He even guided me about who was genuine and who wasn’t, and he was always right,” she said, praising her brother’s maturity and support.

Also Read: Bigg Boss 19: Nehal Chudasama’s Powerful Message for Farrhana Bhatt After Eviction! What She Said About Betrayal.

Talking about his gameplay, Shehnaaz noted that Shehbaaz is being authentic in the Bigg Boss house. “He’s just being himself, but people can’t handle that. From the beginning, they’ve been comparing him to me and saying he doesn’t deserve to be there,” she said. Shehnaaz added that while her brother’s humor is genuine, some contestants have misunderstood his intentions.

The actress concluded by saying she is proud of Shehbaaz for staying true to himself despite criticism, and she continues to support him wholeheartedly from outside the house.