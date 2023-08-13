scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

In Sam Bahadur's footsteps, Vicky attends Durand Cup match in Kolkata

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 13 (IANS) Vicky Kaushal, to be seen soon in Meghna Gulzar’s ‘Sam Bahadur’, attended the Durand Cup 2023 derby match between Mohun Bagan Super Giant and East Bengal FC in Kolkata.

Organised by the Indian Army, this iconic football tournament holds the distinction of being the oldest in Asia. Vicky will be seen playing the role of the legendary Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw in the upcoming biopic ‘Sam Bahadur’.

Interestingly, Sam Manekshaw had also visited the Durand Cup decades ago and was closely involved with the tournament. The actor showed his love and support for the biggest football tournament in India.

He took to the social media and shared some glimpses from the stadium in Kolkata. He tagged the geo location of ‘Salt Lake Stadium’.

In the string of photos, Vicky can be seen in a black jacket, black pant and a white shirt. He is flaunting a smile with a heavy bearded look. He is also seen having a happy conversation with the players and the organisers.

Vicky captioned the post: “What a great experience to watch the iconic derby match- East Bengal FC vs Mohun Bagan SG at the 132nd Durand Cup in Kolkata! It’s the oldest tournament in Asia and 3rd oldest in the world conducted by the Indian Army. FM Sam Manekshaw himself has graced the event in the past for multiple years to hand over the trophies to the winning teams. Honoured to have associated with such a great legacy!”

The Durand Cup is the oldest existing club football tournament in Asia, and is named after its founder, Sir Henry Mortimer Durand, an Anglo-Indian civil servant and diplomat.

The movie ‘Sam Bahadur’ revolves around India’s greatest war hero Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw. Alongside Vicky, the flick also stars Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. Directed by Meghna Gulzar and produced by Ronnie Screwvala (RSVP), it will hit theatres on December 1.

–IANS

sp/kvd

1
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Gal Gadot recalls her 'Snow White' audition to play the 'Evil Queen'
Next article
Storms can last for 100 years on Saturn: Study
This May Also Interest You
Technology

Storms can last for 100 years on Saturn: Study

News

Gal Gadot recalls her 'Snow White' audition to play the 'Evil Queen'

News

Joey King 'freaked out' on stage with Taylor Swift during Eras Tour gig

Sports

Asian Champions Trophy: Stalin announces cash prize for Indian hockey team

News

'Bigg Boss OTT 2' finale speculation: Will Karan-Arjun be seen together?

Technology

IBM's prototype 'brain-like' chip promises greener AI

Technology

YouTube testing countdown timer on ad-block warnings

News

August 15 is extra special for Arti Singh: 'It is my dad's birthday'

Health & Lifestyle

Breastfeeding boosts mother's heart health for 3 years or more: Study

Health & Lifestyle

Mandaviya asks people to pledge to be organ donor

Health & Lifestyle

TN Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi stable, say hospital authorities

News

Ankita Lokhande breaks down at father's funeral; Vicky Jain consoles her

Health & Lifestyle

Feverish child administered rabies vaccine in Kerala, nurse terminated

News

AP Dhillon takes Delhi by surprise with an impromptu performance

News

Abhishek Bachchan recalls unfurling the tricolour in Melbourne with Kapil Dev

Technology

ChatGPT's answers to software engineering questions were 52% incorrect

Technology

Google introduces new pre-fill feature for Sheets

News

TV channels losing ground to OTT?!

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US