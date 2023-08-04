IPR war erupts between Randeep Hooda & producers of ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’

A legal war surrounding the intellectual property rights (IPRs) of the upcoming film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’ has flared up between the actor-director-producer Randeep Hooda and the co-producers Sandeep Singh and Anand Pandit. Randeep’s legal representatives M/s Halai and Co. sent a legal notice to Sandeep Singh and Anand Pandit stating that Randeep was “approached” to play the lead role in the film when the film’s script wasn’t even in place and Mahesh Manjrekar was said to be directing the film.

Randeep’s legal team has claimed that the actor’s dates of engagement with the project and he was assured that the shoot would start in June 2022 with the filming getting completed in August 2022. Keeping this in mind, Randeep underwent a rigorous physical transformation involving substantial weight loss in a short span.

After not getting a script in place, Randeep got onboard another writer but was informed by the producers of Mahesh Manjrekar’s unavailability because he had by then taken charge of another project. That’s when Randeep took over the reins as director — after refusing to work as co-director with Sandeep Singh.

Randeep was soon informed about the film getting shelved by the producers as they did not have sufficient funds to make it. That’s when Randeep stepped in as a producer through Randeep Hooda Films LLP but meanwhile Sandeep “unlawfully” registered the script under his name, Randeep’s legal team alleged. The script was already registered with the Screen Writers’ Association, Mumbai, much before Sandeep Singh did so.

That’s the bone of contention over the rights of the film with Randeep stating that he is the sole owner of the film and that he wasn’t paid any amount for his role by Sandeep Singh and Anand Pandit after the initial signing amount.

The legal team of Sandeep Singh and M/s Legend Studios Private Limited along with M/s Anand Pandit Motion Pictures LLP have responded to Randeep’s claims.

Advocate Ravi Suryawanshi, of Bar & Brief Attorneys, has contended that M/s Legend Studios Private Limited, along with M/s Anand Pandit Motion Pictures LLP, are the exclusive joint producers and owners of the entire Intellectual Property Rights and exploitation rights of the film ‘Swatantrya Veer Savarkar’.

The joint producers’ legal representative issued a statement saying, “Our client is utterly shocked and surprised with the false and baseless claims made by Mr Randeep Hooda about the ownership of the Intellectual Property Rights of the said Film. The producers M/s Legend Studios Private Limited, alongwith M/s Anand Pandit Motion Pictures LLP. have signed Mr. Randeep Hooda as an actor of the said Film. Therefore, the claim made by him has come as a shock to them and the producers are in the process of taking appropriate legal action (both civil and criminal) against Mr. Randeep Hooda.”