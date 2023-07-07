scorecardresearch
Jackie Shroff shares montage of unseen pictures as ‘Tridev’ turns 34

Actor Jackie Shroff stirred up the nostalgia among his fans and followers, as he celebrated the 34th anniversary of the iconic Bollywood film 'Tridev' on Friday, by sharing a heartfelt reel on Instagram.

Jackie goes down the memory lane, and shares unseen pictures from the sets alongside Madhuri Dixit, Sunny Deol and other cast from the team.

The actor captioned the post as, “34 years of Tridev”, expressing his sentiment and appreciation for the movie that left an indelible mark on his career.

The reel has garnered 76.3K views. It got comments such as, “My all-time favorite movie!”, “Dada, you looked incredible then, and you look incredible now”, and “Ek number”.

It also evoked memories of the popular song ‘Gali Gali Mein Firta Hai’, which became an instant hit then, and is still loved by fans today.

‘Tridev’ is a 1989 action thriller film directed by Rajiv Rai, starring Sunny Deol, Naseeruddin Shah, Jackie Shroff, Madhuri Dixit, Sangeeta Bijlani, Sonam, Anupam Kher and Amrish Puri.

On the work front, the actor has Tamil movie ‘Jailer’ alongside Rajinikanth, Malayalam project ‘Chila Nerangalil Chilar’, and Hindi movie ‘Baap’ in the pipeline.

