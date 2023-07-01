scorecardresearch
John Abraham to thrill audiences as ‘The Diplomat’

Known for his remarkable performances in various films, John Abraham braces up to play 'The Diplomat', based on a true story that shook the nation.

By Editorial Desk
John Abraham in The Diplomat

Known for his remarkable performances in the geo-political genre with films like Madras Cafe, Parmanu & Batla House, John Abraham braces up to play ‘The Diplomat’, based on a true story that shook the nation. Playing a high ranking government official, “The Diplomat” takes you on a roller coaster ride & an edge of the seat drama that promises to grip your senses till the very end.

“The Diplomat” is helmed by acclaimed director Shivam Nair, known for his exceptional work in films like ‘Naam Shabana’ and much-acclaimed captivating web-series’ like ‘Special Ops’ and ‘Mukhbir’. The film’s screenplay is penned by the talented Ritesh Shah.

Get ready for an exhilarating drama that will leave you spellbound.

The film is produced by T-Series, Bhushan Kumar & Krishan Kumar; John Abraham of JA Entertainment; Vipul D Shah, Ashwin Varde and Rajesh Bahl of Wakaoo Films; Sameer Dixit and Jatish Varma of Fortune Pictures, Rakesh Dang of Seeta Films.

‘The Diplomat’ is scheduled to release on 11th January 2024.

