Jungkook, Latto celebrate scoring first No. 1 on Hot 100 with 'Seven'

Seoul, July 25 (IANS) K-pop superband BTS member Jungkook’s new single ‘Seven’ featuring Latto (formerly known as Mulatto) has debuted at No.1 on the Billboard Hot 100 songs chart.

It marks the 25-year-old’s first time to rule the chart as a soloist.

He is the second BTS member with a Hot 100 leader following his groupmate Jimin, who reigned the chart after his song ‘Like Crazy’ launched at No.1 back in April, reports aceshowbiz.com.

Jungkook’s previous high on the Billboard Hot 100 was when Charlie Puth’s ‘Left and Right’ featuring him hit No. 22 in July 2022. His own song ‘Stay Alive’ also spent a week on the list No. 95 in February last year.

The ‘Euphoria’ singer has posted six other Hot 100 leaders as part of BTS.

The seven-piece group, consisting of RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, reached the peak with ‘Dynamite’ (2020), a remix of Jason Derulo’s ‘Savage Love’ (2020), ‘Life Goes On’ (2020), ‘Butter’ (2021), ‘Permission to Dance’ (2021) and ‘My Universe’ with Coldplay, which was also released in 2021.

‘Seven’, meanwhile, also gives Latto her first Hot 100 No. 1 of her career. Her highest-charting song prior to this was ‘Big Energy’, the lead single from her second studio album ‘777’, which rose to No. 3 in April 2022.

Marking the feat, Jungkook expressed his gratitude via BTS’ official Twitter page.

” ‘Seven (feat. Latto)’ debuted #1 on the HOT 100! We’re always grateful for your love and support #BTSARMY,” the account posted on Monday.

‘Seven’ also launches at No. 1 on the Billboard Global 200 and Billboard Global Excl. US charts.

It blocks Jason Aldean’s ‘Try That in a Small Town’ on both the Hot 100 and the Billboard Global 200 charts. The country music star’s controversial song debuts No. 2 on both lists.

–IANS

dc/prw