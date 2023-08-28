Kalki Koechlin: The colour of my skin limits my roles in Bollywood

Splendid Films recently announced that in lieu of World Alzheimer’s Month, their upcoming movie Goldfish will now release on 1st September 2023. The film’s stellar star cast features Kalki Koechlin, Deepti Naval and Rajit Kapur. Anurag Kashyap is presenting this stirring drama which is directed by Pushan Kripalani and produced by Amit Saxena.

This Indian-British-American production brings together powerhouse talents with some extraordinary actors from the United Kingdom – Bharti Patel, Gordon Warnecke, Ravin Ganatra and Shanaya Rafaat – to tell a delicate, timeless story of a mother and a daughter, and of community.

Kalki, who skillfully portrays the nuances of her character’s emotions in the movie, shares, “Goldfish was special because complex, layered, sensitive and funny scripts like that are rare to come by. Anyway there are few roles for someone like me in the industry, since the color of my skin limits my roles in Bollywood, and this being about the identity of a half Indian, half britisher was something I knew I was cut out for.”

Further adding about her experience of working with Deepti Naval, she said, “It was a pleasure to work with Deepti ji, she is quiet and yet so brilliant and surprising, I was always kept on my toes as she would come up with something on the spot and I’d have to react to it. I loved working with her.”

The movie marks the return of the talented actress Kalki Koechlin to the theaters after 4 years and is set to release on September 1st, 2023.