Kangana Ranaut reacts to Karan Johar expressing his wish to watch ‘Emergency’ with new set of allegations

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut, who is busy with the post-production of her upcoming directorial ‘Emergency’, has reacted to producer-director Karan Johar’s statement on his interest in watching the actress’s second directorial which is based on the former Indian Prime Minister Indira Gandhi. Recently, an Internet user shared a video of KJo on micro-blogging site X (erstwhile Twitter) whose recent directorial ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani’ has been getting good response. In the video KJo mentioned that he is looking forward to watching ‘Emergency’.

Kangana responded to the video albeit with a dash of allegations. The actress maintained that the last time KJo praised her movie, her directorial debut ‘Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi’, the film incurred heavy losses. The actress alleged that almost all the main actors from the film’s cast were paid back then to speak ill about her and eventually sabotage the film. However, she didn’t speak of who paid the actors of her film to spread the alleged disinformation.

The actress penned a note on X as she stated, “Ha ha last time when he said he was excited to see Manikarnika, the worse smear campaign of my life was unleashed upon me on its releasing weekend … almost all main actors working in the film were paid to sling mud on me and sabotage the film and suddenly the most successful weekend of my life was turned in to a living nightmare for me … Ha ha I am scared now very scared … because he is excited again (sic)”.

Kangana and KJo are exactly on cordial terms, and it all started when back in 2017 Kangana levelled allegations of nepotism against KJo on his chat show ‘Koffee With Karan’. The actress called Karan the “flag bearer of nepotism”, and everything about the equation between the two went downhill after that.

Meanwhile, ‘Emergency’ which also stars Anupam Kher and Shreyas Talpade, is set to land in theatres on November 24.

