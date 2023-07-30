scorecardresearch
Kangana reveals 'womaniser superstar'; says he doesn't love his wife, baby is to promote movie

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, July 30 (IANS) Kangana Ranaut has brought her reported past with Hirthik Roshan into the present once again on social media and shared that she was scammed by a person pretending to be the Bollywood actor. 

Kangana took to her Instagram stories and wrote: “Film mafia has always indulged in criminal activities, this superstar who I dated later claimed that I was dating his imposter. He used to use different numbers and accounts to chat with me, he also hacked my account and operated in a shady way. I thought he was going through a divorce but later I found out that had nothing to do with the shady behaviour…”

She spoke about how “film mafia” operate when it comes to films’ box office collections.

“They buy fake bulk tickets and manipulate collections and also inflate to unreasonable proportions… They also spy and buy Whatsapp data l always see information about my contracts and personal life being exploited…. These are not just talentless stupid people… They have criminal tendencies… very scary …@cybercrimehelp mumbai please take action,” she added.

She then cryptically took a dig at Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt once again. She recalled how ‘superstar womaniser’ landed at her place and begged her to date him. She also said that their marriage was fake and the baby is for promoting the film.

She added: “Another superstar who is known to be a womaniser landed at my house begged and pleaded me to date him but kept meeting secretly to pursue me, when I questioned this shady behaviour he said he was getting a trilogy to date a papa ki pari who he didn’t love, I was not ok with that and I said no to such a situation, he too started to communicate from various numbers and accounts till I blocked all and then I felt he hacked all my devices…”

“He even said that his marriage was fake and baby is a trick of promote the movie …. I was beyond appalled… I still can’t believe if anyone can be so morally corrupt, they aren’t humans they are demons .. that’s why I am determined to destroy them ….”

“Dharma’s main purpose is to destroy Adharma …… That’s what Shri Krishna said in Geeta.”

On the acting front, Kangana will next be seen in ‘Emergency’, ‘Tejas’ and ‘Chandramukhi 2’.

–IANS

dc/kvd

–IANS
Uruguay striker Edinson Cavani joins Boca Juniors
'I'm a turtle right now not the rabbit', says Hardik on his bowling workload management ahead of World Cup
