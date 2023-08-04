scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt’s mehendi scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was from her real marriage

The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani makers also dropped the wedding song of the movie Kudmayi yestesday.

By Shweta Ghadashi
Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt's mehendi scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was from her real marriage
Karan Johar reveals Alia Bhatt's mehendi scene from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was from her real marriage

Karan Johar has piled up behind-the-scenes stories to woo the audience. Almost a week after his film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani released in theatres, the director and actors attended a press meet in Mumbai to celebrate the success of the movie. The success meet revealed many BTS stories. The Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani makers also dropped the wedding song of the movie Kudmayi yesterday.

Karan Johar revealed that the song was shot just four days after Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor’s marriage in April, 2022. Therefore, Alia Bhatt’s reel mehendi was actually her shaadi mehendi from real life. Karan Johar says in Hindi (Translated): “Alia and Ranbir Kapoor got married. After four days, we shot this song.

So actually Alia got married twice in a week then. One in real life, another in reel life. The mehendi, shown in the movie, was Alia’s mehendi from her real shaadi. We had only darkened it. The song was shot in Jaisalmer.

Sharing the song, Karan Johar wrote, “Love’s got a new song – Kudmayi is out now for your heart to be filled with all things prem,” he wrote. Ranveer Singh captioned it, “A song made with love, for love!”

41
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi
Shweta Ghadashi is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on shweta.g@glamsham.com
Previous article
Musk denies report to launch stock trading platform
Next article
Instagram to now protect users from unwanted DM requests
This May Also Interest You
Sports

T20I series will be decided on how West Indies batters bat against spin in middle overs, says Rovman Powell

News

Akanksha Puri on ‘Honey Trap Squad’ character: She’s bold, beautiful, sharp and tough

News

Rohit Shetty amps up action quotient in ‘Relay Week’ of ‘KKK 13’

Technology

PSU NewSpace India a private satellite operator?

News

Neha Dhupia’s initiative to bring forth conversation on breastfeeding with Bipasha Basu, Soha Ali Khan, and Dia Mirza

Sports

IPL 2024: Andy Flower appointed as head coach of Royal Challengers Bangalore men’s team

News

Mrunal Thakur to be feted with Diversity in Cinema Award at IFFM

Sports

Gukesh, 17, overtakes Anand in live ratings, becomes India's No.1 chess player

News

Sheena Bajaj to make Bollywood debut with ‘Non Stop Dhamaal’

News

Conleth Hill says the last couple ‘GoT’ seasons ‘weren’t my favourite’

Technology

Amazon posts $6.7 bn in net income, AWS biz grows 12%

Technology

Qualcomm India appoints Savi Soin as President

News

Bradley Cooper wants Tom Brady to 'get lost' amid Irina Shayk dating rumour

Technology

20% of Indian unicorns to struggle due to regulatory challenges, unclear business models

Technology

US fines robocallers record $300 mn, blocks billions of scam calls

Technology

Apple’s Tim Cook, Amazon’s Andy Jassy bet big on generative AI

Sports

Football: Flamengo's Brazilian striker Pedro on Benfica's radar

Sports

UEFA Conference League: Greece's PAOK crush Beitar Jerusalem in qualifier

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US