Karan Johar says he’s terrible kisser

Mumbai, Feb 15 (IANS) Bollywood producer-director Karan Johar, who is awaiting the release of his upcoming streaming production ‘Showtime’ starring Emraan Hashmi, has shared that he is a terrible kisser.

KJo, who last directed the Alia Bhatt- and Ranveer Singh-starrer ‘Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani’, spoke about his experience working with Emraan.

He said: “It was my desire to be a dashing, gorgeous, good looking, good kisser as a producer. I haven’t matched any of those four qualities that Emraan has in abundance.”

Emraan had earlier said that he is not a good kisser but a great kisser. Giving a spin to the actor’s statement, KJo said: “I promise you, he said he’s not a good kisser, he’s a great kisser. I’m a terrible kisser.”

Created by Sumit Roy, ‘Showtime’, is co-directed by Mihir Desai and Archit Kumar and is produced by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic, the digital arm of Dharma Productions. The show is set to drop on Disney+ Hotstar on March 8.

–IANS

