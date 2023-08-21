scorecardresearch
Kareena Kapoor awaits a great script to work with Alia Bhatt

By Agency News Desk
Alia Bhatt and Kareena Kapoor _ pic courtesy instagram

Actress Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday opened up on working with Alia Bhatt, saying that she will work if there is a great script. Kareena was present in the national capital for an event. She was wearing an emerald green coloured kaftan style satin dress, with a multicoloured belt and paired it with beige heels. She opted for neutral makeup, nude lips, straight hair and golden earrings.

Talking to media persons, Kareena spoke on working with her sister-in-law Alia. Recently, Alia had shared fun pictures with the ‘Jab We Met’ fame actress, and captioned it as: “Can someone please cast us in a film together.”

Alia is married to Kareena’s cousin and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

Speaking on the same, Kareena said: “There are so many great directors out there, whoever has a great script. I think nowadays it’s more about the content and script, so I think anyone who has a great script.”

Kareena also spoke about ‘Gadar 2’, saying that she hasn’t watched the film yet.

“I am very happy for the entire cast who worked so hard in ‘Gadar 2’. I am a huge fan of the first part of ‘Gadar’. I haven’t had the opportunity to see the movie, but I would definitely love to see it, and bring back all the memories that the first part had. So congratulations to everyone who is a part of the film,” she added.

On the work front, Kareena was last seen as Rupa in Aamir Khan starrer ‘Laal Singh Chaddha’. She next has ‘The Devotion of Suspect X’, ‘The Buckingham Murders’, and ‘The Crew’ in the pipeline.

Entertainment Today

