Kareena Kapoor, Tabu, Kriti Sanon set the temperature soaring with ‘The Crew’ teaser

The trailer for ‘The Crew’ featuring Bollywood stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon was unveiled recently, promising a laughter-filled ride. Directed by Rajesh Krishnan, the film is set to hit theatres on March 29. Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti took to Instagram to share glimpses of the teaser, which also features singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh and actor-comedian Kapil Sharma.

The teaser sets the tone for the film with a cabin crew member giving safety instructions on a flight. Kareena’s character appears weary of her routine life over the past six months. However, the trio embarks on a mission, infused with humor.

A notable line in the teaser is when Tabu tells Kareena that what she is applying is a “foundation” and not a “time-machine,” capturing the attention of viewers.

The teaser also features a revamped version of the song ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ from the 1993 film ‘Khal Nayak,’ originally picturized on Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Dutt.

‘The Crew’ revolves around three women hustling to move forward in life, encountering unexpected and unwarranted situations along the way.