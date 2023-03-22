scorecardresearch
Karishma Sawant on how her character changed after the leap in 'Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai'

By News Bureau

Mumbai, March 22 (IANS) Karishma Sawant is seen as Arohi in ‘Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’ (YRKKH). Recently, the show went through a leap and that brought about a lot of changes and drama to the narrative. The actor talks about her experience and how her character has changed post the leap.

“Before and after the leap, Arohi is a different person altogether. Earlier, she used to get her things done the way she wanted by being stubborn and throwing things and shouting. Now, she has a calmer way of putting her things out to others and conveying whatever she wants to. So that has been the difference,” she says.

The growth in Arohi’s character is another thing that Karishma enjoys.

Asked if she faced any challenge, she said: “Challenges are every day and every second with you. The same happens in reel life. Earlier, at every debate, Arohi used to just put her point and say I’m right and I know what I’m saying. But after the leap, I confronted Kairav (played by Abeer Singh) by taking a stand for Abhimanyu (played by Harshad Chopda) in a much calmer way by making him understand what he is saying and I know where he comes from.”

“I just did not say my points and walked off. I had a conversation with Kairav, which Arohi never did before. That was a little different and changed about her.”

Describing her relationship with Pranali Rathod, the actor begins by saying that it is special.

“We are constantly in touch with each other. Even when we are not doing scenes together, we share jokes and memes on Instagram. We greet each other without fail. Whenever we have scenes together we always make sure that there’s complete silence when we are working. So we are always there to support each other, lift each other up, be it at work or off-screen.”

At the moment, Karishma has more scenes with Hera Mishra, who plays the role of Ruhi.

“We play with dolls, sometimes when I don’t have time for that, I video call her because I do not like to send her back to her room saying I don’t have time. She is someone who reminds me of my childhood, the innocence, and the kids are right now the heart of the set. I love both the kids. They’re super adorable. I gel well with children,” she shares.

When asked if there is anything she wishes people knew about her in reel and real life, she said: “I do not open up with everyone but when I do, I’m completely myself and I don’t have any regrets about it. I think both sides of me are important and if somebody knows only a little about me that’s fine, if they know a lot about me that is also fine. I do not wish for anything. For some people, I’m a mystery in a good way but for some, I’m an open book.”

–IANS

ila/pgh

Teams to name their playing elevens in IPL 2023 after the toss amongst some rule changes: Report
Adah Sharma goes on banana diet for her upcoming film 'Commando 4'
