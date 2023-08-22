scorecardresearch
Karisma Kapoor, Ananya Panday set gram on fire in bikini photos from Ibiza vacation

By Agency News Desk

New Delhi, Aug 22 (IANS) Actress Karisma Kapoor on Tuesday shared a sneak peek of her recent Ibiza vacation, giving us a glimpse of Gen-Z diva Ananya Panday, setting the internet on fire.

In July, Ananya had shared some glimpses of her picturesque holiday in Europe.

The actress was on vacation with her rumoured boyfriend and actor Aditya Roy Kapur. She had shared photos from Ibiza, and Lisbon.

Ananya was accompanied by her father and actor Chunky Panday, mother Bhavana, and sister Rysa.

Taking to Instagram, Karisma shared a string of photos, in which Ananya and Lolo (as Karisma is fondly called) are posing for a selfie.

Ananya is seen wearing an emerald green coloured bikini, paired it with black sunglasses, and completed the look with a thin gold neck chain. While Karisma is donning a black thigh high slit dress, hair tied in a bun and black shades.

Two candid photos show Karisma posing with Bhavana on a beachside, laughing their heart out, and giving us friendship goals.

The ‘Raja Babu’ fame actress also shared a glimpse of her snacks and drinks.

Karisma captioned the post as: “Ibiza – Sneak Peek #familyandfriends #takemeback #tuesdaythoughts”.

Ananya wrote in the comment section: ‘Lolooooo fave’, to which Karisma replied ‘Cutie’.

Bhavana said: ‘Lolo !!! Our chats by the pool’, and Karisma replied to her saying, ‘just the best’.

On the work front, Karisma was last seen in a cameo in ‘Zero’. She next has ‘Murder Mubarak’ in the pipeline.

Ananya was last seen in ‘Liger. She next has ‘Dream Girl 2’ alongside Ayushmann Khurrana, ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’, and ‘Control’ in her kitty.

