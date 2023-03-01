scorecardresearch
Kartik Aaryan aka ‘Rooh Baba’ to return with ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’

Bhushan Kumar, Anees Bazmee and Kartik Aaryan aka 'Rooh Baba' come together for 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3' Produced by T-Series

Kartik Aaryan aka 'Rooh Baba' to return with 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3'
After winning hearts of millions across the globe, the gates of ‘haveli’ will now open again for ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’! Following a massive success of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, producer Bhushan Kumar, director Anees Bazmee and actor Kartik Aaryan collaborate yet again to carry forward the legacy of the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise! Geared up to tickle your funny bones with some thrill, the makers give a sneak peek of this mega announcement by dropping a quirky teaser.

The teaser opens with the ‘closed door’ and passes through a small hole to reveal Kartik Aaryan aka Rooh Baba sitting on a rocking chair. He says, “Kya laga tumko? Kahani khatam ho gayi?! Darwaze to bandh hote hi hain… taki ek din phir se khul sake… Main aatmao ke saath baat nahin karta, aatmaein mere andar aa bhi jaati hain. (You thought that the story has ended?! Doors close… only to be reopened later some day. I don’t just speak with the spirits, but they enter in my body too!!)”

Taking the fun and scare a notch higher, the trio makes a promising reunion with Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3! Starring Kartik Aaryan, directed by Anees Bazmee and produced by T-Series, this horror comedy is slated to release in Diwali 2024.

Produced by T-Series, ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3’, directed by Anees Bazmee, starring Kartik Aaryan, this family entertainer is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar will be releasing in cinemas in Diwali 2024!

