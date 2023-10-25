Kartik Aaryan meets Afghan cricketer Rashid Khan at gym

Actor Kartik Aaryan recently bumped into Afghanistan Cricket Team’s spinner Rashid Khan at a gym recently which immediately gained the traction of both Bollywood, as well as cricket fans. The cricketer posted the picture of their meet-up on Instagram where he wrote: “Great bumping into you @kartikaaryan.”

Standing side by side in the gym together, both the stars were seen smiling as Kartik Aaryan was just among the millions of cricket fans in India who celebrated Afghanistan’s victory over Pakistan.

The cricket match between Afghanistan and Pakistan happened on October 23, where the former beat the latter by a substantial margin. This victory led to joyous celebrations in Kabul, while at the same being a great disappointment for Islamabad.

Rashid Khan, along with the entire Afghanistan team, had dedicated this victory to both his country, as well as to the Afghans who are living outside of the country.

Rashid Khan was seen dancing with Indian cricketer Irfan Pathan to celebrate Afghanistan’s victory, something that greatly bothered the Pakistan team.

While Pakistan did not take this very well, in India the dance video became an internet sensation as fans expressed their best wishes to the cricketer as well as to his entire nation.

Kartik Aaryan, on the other hand, is running on a very hectic schedule as he has been busy preparing for his film ‘Chandu Champion’, which is directed by Kabir Khan. Before that, the ‘Freddy’ star was seen in the romance drama film ‘Satyaprem Ki Katha’.