scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Katrina Kaif wishes father-in-law Sham Kaushal on his birthday

Katrina Kaif warmly wished her father-in-law Sham Kaushal on his birthday.

By Pooja Tiwari
Katrina Kaif wishes father-in-law Sham Kaushal on his birthday
Katrina Kaif wishes father-in-law Sham Kaushal on his birthday _ pic courtesy news agency

Katrina Kaif warmly wished her father-in-law Sham Kaushal on his birthday. In the picture, Sham Kaushal can be seen posing with wife Veena, sons Vicky and Sunny and daughter-in-law Katrina. “Happy birthday Papa,” Katrina captioned the post. Later, Vicky Kaushal also shared the image on his Instagram story and he wrote, “Happy birthday Dad.” Vicky’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal also took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of a young Sham Kaushal. Sunny captioned it, “Happy birthday Papa Kaushal.”

While Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The actress will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal awaits the release of Sam Bahadur, co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The film is slated to release on December 1 this year. It will clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Animal at the box office.

Katrina Kaif Wishes Father-In-Law
Katrina kaif wishes father-in-law _ pic courtesy news agency
0
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari
Pooja Tiwari is/was one of the contributors / member of the glamsham.com editorial team involved in authoring original and curating editorial content from the various sources like news agencies, PR agencies, direct interaction, etc. He/She can be reached on pooja.t@glamsham.com
Previous article
I-League 2023-24 Round 7: The scuffle and skirmish for the next few points
Next article
Farah Khan gets emotional at Sangeeta Phogat's tribute to Sridevi, says 'You created tabahi'
This May Also Interest You
glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US