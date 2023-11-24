Katrina Kaif wishes father-in-law Sham Kaushal on his birthday

Katrina Kaif warmly wished her father-in-law Sham Kaushal on his birthday. In the picture, Sham Kaushal can be seen posing with wife Veena, sons Vicky and Sunny and daughter-in-law Katrina. “Happy birthday Papa,” Katrina captioned the post. Later, Vicky Kaushal also shared the image on his Instagram story and he wrote, “Happy birthday Dad.” Vicky’s younger brother Sunny Kaushal also took to his Instagram story and shared a picture of a young Sham Kaushal. Sunny captioned it, “Happy birthday Papa Kaushal.”

While Katrina Kaif was last seen in Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The actress will also be seen in Farhan Akhtar’s Jee Le Zaraa, co-starring Priyanka Chopra and Alia Bhatt. She will also feature in Sriram Raghavan’s Merry Christmas, co-starring Vijay Sethupathi.

Meanwhile, Vicky Kaushal awaits the release of Sam Bahadur, co-starring Fatima Sana Shaikh and Sanya Malhotra. The film is slated to release on December 1 this year. It will clash with Ranbir Kapoor’s upcoming film Animal at the box office.