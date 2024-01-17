Khushali Kumar rings in 2024 with 3 exciting films in pipeline!

As the dawn of 2024 unfolds, Khushali Kumar is set to make a resounding impact on the silver screen with three exciting projects that promise a rollercoaster of emotions and genres. With her impressive performance in her debut film, Dhokha- Round the Corner, her acting prowess left audiences in awe. Following her recent role in ‘Starfish’, the actress is gearing up for an eventful year with a lineup that showcases her versatility.

‘Dil Katiya’, a romantic crime comedy under the direction of Ashok Yadav. Khushali, portraying a bold and daring character, is all set to bring a unique flavour to this genre. The film, described as a romantic crime comedy, is slated to begin shooting in February, promising a perfect blend of romance, crime, and comedy that will undoubtedly captivate audiences.

Next up in Khushali’s already impressive lineup is ‘Hide’, directed by Abhishek Jawarkar. This exciting new thriller project is set to begin shoot in mid-May, adding an extra layer of intrigue to Khushali’s diverse filmography.

And lastly, an amazing addition to the lineup is ‘Crossfire’, a psychological thriller directed by Harish Raut. While the film is still in the pre-production phase, shooting is set to commence in August. Anticipation is building as Khushali prepares to dive into the mysterious and suspenseful world crafted by Raut.

With such a diverse array of genres and characters, Khushali Kumar is poised for a spectacular year in Bollywood. Each film adds a unique dimension to her repertoire, showcasing the actress’s versatility and dedication to her craft. As she takes on these varied roles, 2024 is shaping up to be a year of cinematic triumph for Khushali Kumar, leaving audiences eager to witness the magic unfold on the big screen.