‘Kill’ director says it’s a genre-defining film

Filmmaker Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, who is eagerly waiting for the Asia premiere of his new movie ‘Kill’ at the Red Sea Film Festival 2023, has called it a ‘genre-defining’ film.

The film will be premiered at the Red Sea Film Festival in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. The entire team of the film including Karan Johar and Guneet Monga Kapoor are at the festival to showcase their film.

Following the overwhelming response at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF), Nikhil expressed his confidence that “Kill” will continue to captivate audiences and leave a lasting impression at the esteemed Red Sea Film Festival.

“I am thrilled to showcase ‘Kill’ at the Red Sea Film Festival. After the positive reception at TIFF, the anticipation for the film has only grown. This hard-core action film is a testament to the dedication and talent of everyone involved,” he said.

Added Nikhil: “It’s a genre defining film and I’m excited that the film is getting wide recognition from international audiences through festivals like TIFF and now Red Sea.”

The director acknowledged the honour of being present at the Red Sea Film Festival, emphasising the significance of sharing the film with such a diverse and esteemed audience.

“Kill” promises to deliver an adrenaline-fueled cinematic experience, raising expectations as one of the most anticipated films of the festival