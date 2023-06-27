Know why Mouni Roy feels humbled

Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy who is known for her dedication has been relentlessly pursuing her professional commitments. With a hectic schedule in place, she has been working tirelessly to fulfil her work commitments, showing her unwavering commitment to her profession. Since her remarkable appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Mouni Roy has been juggling a multitude of projects.

Amidst her demanding commitments, Mouni shot for an exquisite magazine cover in the scenic town of Karjat followed by IIFA awards held in Dubai where she won an award for her exceptional performance in the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

Currently, judging a dance reality show in Kolkata – the actress has been paying frequent visits to the city. Post that, she flew to Coorg to shoot for something exciting which is yet to be disclosed to fans.

Juggling between script reading and narrations for her next, she also launched her restaurant – Badmaash in Mumbai. Mouni Roy has now returned to Kolkata to resume shooting for her highly acclaimed dance reality show.

Filled with gratitude, Mouni Roy shares, “I am forever humbled by the opportunities that come my way and grateful for the chance to work tirelessly in pursuing my passion. Hard work and dedication have been my guiding principles, and I strive to give my best in every project. It’s a privilege to fulfil my commitments and continue growing as an artist.”

Mouni Roy’s remarkable work ethic seems truly inspiring.