scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Know why Mouni Roy feels humbled

"I am grateful for the chance to work tirelessly in pursuing my passion," Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy on juggling work

By Editorial Desk
Know why Mouni Roy feels humbled
Mouni Roy _ pic courtesy instagram

Brahmastra actor Mouni Roy who is known for her dedication has been relentlessly pursuing her professional commitments. With a hectic schedule in place, she has been working tirelessly to fulfil her work commitments, showing her unwavering commitment to her profession. Since her remarkable appearance at the Cannes Film Festival, Mouni Roy has been juggling a multitude of projects.

Amidst her demanding commitments, Mouni shot for an exquisite magazine cover in the scenic town of Karjat followed by IIFA awards held in Dubai where she won an award for her exceptional performance in the Ayan Mukerji directorial.

Currently, judging a dance reality show in Kolkata – the actress has been paying frequent visits to the city. Post that, she flew to Coorg to shoot for something exciting which is yet to be disclosed to fans.

Juggling between script reading and narrations for her next, she also launched her restaurant – Badmaash in Mumbai. Mouni Roy has now returned to Kolkata to resume shooting for her highly acclaimed dance reality show.

Filled with gratitude, Mouni Roy shares, “I am forever humbled by the opportunities that come my way and grateful for the chance to work tirelessly in pursuing my passion. Hard work and dedication have been my guiding principles, and I strive to give my best in every project. It’s a privilege to fulfil my commitments and continue growing as an artist.”

Mouni Roy’s remarkable work ethic seems truly inspiring.

Pic. Sourceimouniroy
Editorial Desk
Editorial Desk
The Editorial Desk comprises of content team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, who curate news-worthy content from various resources like the production house or their PR agencies, marketing agencies, etc.. Also, curate content from various domestic and international news agencies. The content team can be contacted on editorial-at-glamsham-dot-com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
SAFF Championship: Late own goal after Chhetri stunner spoils India's party as Kuwait draw 1-1
Next article
Jr Women's hockey nationals: Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh make winning start
This May Also Interest You
Sports

Jr Women's hockey nationals: Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Chandigarh make winning start

Sports

SAFF Championship: Late own goal after Chhetri stunner spoils India's party as Kuwait draw 1-1

Sports

Global Chess League: Gulf Titans stun Ganges Grandmasters; Mumba Masters score an important win

News

Why Sharib Hashmi ‘begged’ for a role in this film?

Sports

ODI World Cup qualifiers: Sri Lanka remain perfect in group stage with win over Scotland

News

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones starrer ‘Unplugged in Mumbai’ by Shailendra Singh, officially selected at Los Angeles Short Film Festival

Sports

SAFF Championships 2023: Nepal manage a win at last; Pakistan end up without a point

Sports

Shooting Selection Trials: Bhavesh wins Rapid Fire Pistol, Ramita triumphs in Air Rifle

News

Harrison Ford shares Indiana Jones' weakness ravaged by time

Sports

Tennis: Ons Jabeur sweeps into second round of Eastbourne International

Sports

Elorda Cup 2023: Boxer Ankit Narwal loses opener, bows out in Astana

Sports

Global Chess League: Sara Khadem joins Triveni Continental Kings as replacement player

Technology

Why astronauts develop skin rashes, viral infections in space

Sports

Defending champion Kvitova and Krejcikova withdraw from Eastbourne

Sports

Youth Women's National Boxing: Two-time Asian Junior champ Nikita Chand starts on winning note

News

Cast of 'Doosri Maa' celebrates 200-episode milestone

Sports

This World Cup is going to be very competitive, says Rohit Sharma

Technology

ESA’s mission to probe universe's dark mysteries to fly on Saturday

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US