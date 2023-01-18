scorecardresearch
Kriti Sanon fans drool over her hot-bod avatar in Shehzada

By Glamsham Editorial
Kriti Sanon _ pic courtesy instagram

Kriti Sanon is well known for her trailblazing roles in Mimi and Bhediya, among her other projects which showcase her distinct, versatile & promising qualities as a performer. The actress will be seen in a fresh, breezy, glamourous role in her upcoming film ‘Shehzada’ where she’s seen sharing the screen space with Kartik Aaryan.

After the unprecedented success of the tri-city tour of the trailer release, fans are anticipating Kartik Aaryan’s action manoeuvres, Kriti Sanon’s glamorous avatar and the duo’s chemistry & on-time funny dialogues. The actress is generating news as she will be putting her best fashion foot forward.

Kriti’s character will also play a key role in bringing back the family together in the film. The Kriti-Kartik duo is much loved by the audience. After the grand success of Luka Chuppi, they are back with a bang to entertain its viewers to the fullest. The reaction to the song ‘Munda Sona Hoon Main’ had fans drooling over Kriti’s sizzling hot body. This is the best the actress has ever looked & we couldn’t take our eyes off.

Shehzada is directed by Rohit Dhawan, starring Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koirala, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy, Sachin Khedekar, music by Pritam, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind, Aman Gill and Kartik Aaryan, the film is set to release on 10th February 2023.

Pic. Sourcekritisanon
Lucknow to witness comedy festival — '30 days, 30 plays'
Khel Mahakumbh will bring new operations: Modi
