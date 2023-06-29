scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Kunal was more of himself as a director while working on ‘Madgaon Express’

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) Bollywood actor Kunal Kemmu, who turned director for ‘Madgaon Express’, shared that this has been therapeutic for him as he felt “different things” about himself as he stepped into the shoes of a director. He also shared that he was more of himself in the public space as a director than he is as an actor.

Kunal wrote the script of ‘Madgaon Express’ way back in 2014 and it’s now finally coming close to completion.

When asked if the plot came to him first or the character, the actor said: “When you watch so many films, you are always present on film sets and if this is what you live and breathe, you always have your own stories to tell. Eventually, when I worked on ‘Go Goa Gone’, I learnt the discipline of writing. In the process, I was also learning how to write screenplays, interact with technicians and also hear people talk about what to bring out of a story.”

He continued: “When you spend time with professionals, you’re learning on the job. In the past, I had even tried to write a few times with my writer friends but then I realised this isn’t solely my voice. And that’s when I decided to do it on my own.”

He further mentioned: “I started to work on the story of the film and then the characters began to come alive. I never knew this would be something I would eventually end up directing or even act in. I then narrated the story to some of my friends and they liked it. From there, the process moved further and more people heard it. I wrote it in 2014 and now years later, the story came back to me for direction, and now I am in that place when I am ready to do it.”

He also shared the update saying the film is currently in the post-production stage.

He said, “I didn’t want to talk about my experience of being a director until I had finished the journey. Unlike an actor, a director’s journey begins when the script comes to him. In this case, I’m also the writer, so the journey became much easier for me. Then you’ve to do pre-production which is one separate journey, then production followed by post-production, which is currently going on.”

“As a director, I wanted to first experience all of that and then talk about any of it. My journey will only be complete when I get the first copy with a full sound-design mix. That’s when I would be able to answer this more correctly. I realised I was more of myself in the public space as a director than I’m as an actor. I realised different things about me as a human being as a director,” he added.

‘Madgaon Express’ is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment.

–IANSaa/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
US Patent & Trademark Office confirms years-long data leak
This May Also Interest You
Technology

US Patent & Trademark Office confirms years-long data leak

Technology

Tesla Power USA brings innovative alkaline water purifiers to India

Technology

Microsoft tests feature to allow users sign in to websites using passkeys on Windows 11

Technology

Scientists find gene preventing bird flu virus from spreading to humans

Sports

Participation in Asian Games on agenda as BCCI's Apex Council meets on July 7: Reports

News

Doja Cat shows off her new tattoos in topless Instagram post

Technology

Internet shutdowns in Manipur, Punjab cost Indian economy $1.9 bn: Report

Technology

Visa acquires fintech startup Pismo for $1 bn

Sports

Ashes 2023: 'Where was the spark? Where was the urgency?', Nasser Hussain slams England for lack of intensity in Lord’s Test

Technology

OpenAI opens office in London, home base of Google’s DeepMind

Technology

Nearly 50% of PS5 users also own Nintendo Switch in US: Sony

Sports

La Liga: Arnau Martínez, a future star and Golden Boy candidate ready for his second season

Sports

Mallorca Championships: Hanfmann upsets Tsitsipas on grass for first top-5 win

Sports

Hockey Pro League: Netherlands men beat New Zealand, remain in title hunt

Sports

Ashes 2023: KP, Vaughan blast England for 'shambolic' performance, causal approach in second Test

Technology

Google introduces Shop tab on Android TV

Technology

WhatsApp rolling out 32-person video calling feature on Windows beta

Sports

Football: Gerardo Martino replaces Phil Neville, reunites with Messi at Inter Miami

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US