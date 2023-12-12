Wednesday, December 13, 2023
Advertisement
BollywoodNews

Lucknow to host 18-day Bengali drama contest

Lucknow will host the 57th All India Prakash Chandra Ghosh Memorial full length Bengali drama competition which will begin at Bengali Club from December 23.

Agency News Desk
By Agency News Desk
Lucknow to host 18-day Bengali drama contest _pic courtesy news agency
Lucknow to host 18-day Bengali drama contest _pic courtesy news agency

Lucknow, Dec 12 (IANS) Lucknow will host the 57th All India Prakash Chandra Ghosh Memorial full length Bengali drama competition which will begin at Bengali Club from December 23.

The 18-day event will see teams from New Delhi, Kolkata and other parts of the country.

Advertisement

The plays will begin from 7 pm onwards daily and entry will be free.

Plays including – ‘Rabindranath Tagore’s Kabuliwala, Shree Charankamleshu, Bisharjjan and Mahamaya, Vijay Tendulkar’s Kamala and Utpal Dutt Hari Fathebe will be staged during the competition.

- Advertisement -

Directors like Shomik Roy, Rajkumar Pal and Gautam Bhattacharya are participating in the competition which will be judged by artists Indrajeet Mitra, Reena Biswas and Prabir Dey.

“There has been a decline in amateur theatre over the years. The festival aims to promote theatre among the youth,” said Bengali Club President Arun Banerjee.

- Advertisement -

The competition was started in 1963 after the demise of Bengali theatre artist Prakash Chandra Ghosh who had made immense contribution to Bengali theatre.

Famous artists such as Arun Mukherjee, Satya Bandopadhyay, Rudra Prasad Sen Gupta, Neel Mukherjee and Kanchan Malik have participated in the competition over the years.

“It is one the oldest Bengali theatre competitions in the country,” said Banerjee.

–IANS

amita/dan

Advertisement
Previous article
US records over 1,600 deaths from flu so far this season: CDC
Next article
Allen appoints ex-Apple Marcom exec Apoorv Sharma as Chief Marketing Officer
Advertisement
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
OTHER STORIES
Advertisment

More in Entertainment

Advertisement
Advertisement