Mahesh Bhatt on 'Ab Dilli Dur Nahin': 'Independent films have authentic feel'

Filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, who appears in a cameo in the film 'Ab Dilli Dur Nahin', based on a rickshaw puller's son becoming an IAS Officer, spoke about why he wanted to be a part of this movie.

Mahesh Bhatt on 'Ab Dilli Dur Nahin' 'Independent films have authentic feel' pic courtesy twitter
Bhatt was also involved in the creative process of this film.

He said: “A film that depicts the struggles of an ordinary person can be powerful and relatable. Imran Zahid and Vinay Bhardwaj’s film ‘Ab Delhi Dur Nahin’ which has a big heart is a refreshing break from big-budget spectacles.”

“Smaller, independent films often have a personal and authentic feel, which can make a big impact on audiences.”

Director Mahesh Bhatt considers Imran Zahid has his protege who has performed in several plays based on his films, including ‘Arth’, ‘Daddy’, and ‘Hamari Adhuri Kahani’.

Imran Zahid said: “He is the one who brought me into this industry. He is like my mentor, and whatever and wherever I am today, all the credit goes to him. He has been the source of light on this journey and has always kept me under his wings. Together, we did many stage plays and shows.”

“We also brought some of his films into stage plays and performed them. He has always been like a shadow and guided me in my life like a father figure.”

Directed by Kamal Chandra, the story chronicles the journey of a small-town boy aspiring to become an IAS officer. The film is produced by Vinay Bhardwaj, Syed Z and Sanjay Mawar, under the banner of Shining Sun Studios and released on May 12.

