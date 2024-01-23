Malvi Malhotra to pull off a Keerthi Suresh in Tamil remake of ‘Ringmaster’

Actress Malvi Malhotra will be seen in the Tamil remake of the 2014 Malayalam film ‘Ring Master’ directed by Rafi.

It is being remade by director R Kannan, who remade films like ‘Jab we met’, ‘Delly belly’, ‘The great Indian kitchen’ and many more.

The film music is given by famous composer D Imman.

Malvi takes Keerthi Suresh’s role in the Tamil remake of ‘Ring Master’, where she will be playing the role of Abhinaya.

Talking about the project, Malvi said: “I’m very happy and excited to be part of this remake and after I watched the film, I was so impressed by Keerthy Suresh role and started preparing for the character and took some workshops as well. Looking forward to give me best to this film.”

Malvi will be seen next in Telugu film ‘Tiragabhadara Saami’, which is set to release on February 23.