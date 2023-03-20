scorecardresearch
Manoj Bajpayee to narrate 'The Vial', documentary on India's Covid vax success

Manoj Bajpayee spoke about being part of the upcoming documentary 'The Vial' in which he will be narrating the story of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in India.

By News Bureau

Bollywood actor Manoj Bajpayee spoke about being part of the upcoming documentary ‘The Vial’ in which he will be narrating the story of the Covid-19 vaccination programme in India. He said that it is a tribute to healthcare professionals and frontline workers.

In the documentary, PM Narendra Modi will be speaking in detail about India’s success over the Covid-19 pandemic.

The actor said: “India’s Covid-19 vaccine story is a remarkable accomplishment for the country, and as Indians, we all should be aware and proud of it. This film is a tribute to our healthcare professionals and frontline workers who produced the vaccines in unprecedented timelines and executed the vaccination drive, despite several challenges.”

‘The Vial’ focuses on the development of a vaccine for the huge population of the country. It also showcases certain case studies that highlight how the government and health workers made vaccines accessible to people despite many challenges.

Manoj, who is known for films such as ‘Gangs of Wasseypur’, ‘Satya’, ‘Kaun?’, ‘Shool’, ‘Raajneeti’, and ‘Aligarh’, said that because of the efforts of healthcare workers, people are safely moving out of their homes and can continue their work.

“They are the reason why we are stepping out of our homes confidentially today. I am honoured to be part of this documentary,” he added.

The 60-minute documentary narrated by Manoj Bajpayee features Prime Minister Narendra Modi; Adar Poonawalla (CEO, Serum Institute of India); Bill Gates (co-founder of Microsoft and Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation); Dr Sumit Agarwal (Scientist, ICMR); Dr Shamika Ravi (public policy expert); Dr Devi Shetty (Founder of Narayana Hrudayalaya); and Dr Krishna Ella (Chairman, Bharat Biotech) among others.

Produced by Colosceum Media, ‘The Vial’ will premieres on History TV18 on March 24.

Demi Moore shares glimpse of Bruce Willis' birthday celebration with family
IIT Madras team develops novel database on Covid antibodies
