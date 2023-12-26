Manoj Pahwa: 'Toba Tek Singh' holds personal resonance for me

Actor Manoj Pahwa has opened up on his experience of narrating Saadat Hasan Manto’s classic story ‘Toba Tek Singh’ in the anthology ‘Koi Baat Chale’, and shared how it holds a personal resonance for him.

Post-Partition literature in the subcontinent ranges from Khushwant Singh’s ‘Train to Pakistan’, Bhisham Sahni’s ‘Tamas’, Amrita Pritam’s epic poem ‘Ajj Aakhaan Waris Shah Nu’, ‘Cracking India’ by Bapsi Sidhwa that was filmed as ‘1947 – Earth,’ and Manto’s wrenching tale, ‘Toba Tek Singh’ among many others.

This theme of transcendent pain continues to deeply resonate with audiences across epochs and generations. The literary anthology ‘Koi Baat Chale’ revisits ‘Toba Tek Singh,’ a timeless tale published in 1955.

This poignant tragedy narrated by Manoj in a dramatic reading, unfolds within the confines of a Lahore asylum, where inmates including the protagonist Bishan Singh face the prospect of being transferred to India in the aftermath of the 1947 Partition.

The ‘London Dreams’ actor shared that ‘Toba Tek Singh’ holds personal resonance for him, saying: “My father came to India during Partition from Punjab which is now in Pakistan. The suffering experienced by that generation has impacted me and perhaps I have passed it on to my children as well.”

Recounting the experience of bringing the story alive for a new generation of audiences, he said it was indeed challenging to narrate it as despite the plethora of films, stories, series, and literary pieces on the partition, this story is a masterpiece of our literature.

The ‘Jolly LLB’ actor said: “I was nervous because it was very important for me to do justice to it. It was also a challenging yet exciting journey to perform in a new and unique format.”

The actor adds that the story of Toba Tek Singh is not just about the main character; it encapsulates the experiences of many individuals.

“Just imagine the plight of those who were abruptly informed that they had to leave their homes, realizing that their homeland is now part of a foreign country.

“This itself was a crushing blow as millions of people were not only forced to leave the only homes they had ever known but had to face riots, bloodshed, and perilous situations amid clashes from both sides. It was a heart-wrenching experience to portray a character that symbolizes those tragic times,” said the 60-year-old actor.

Regarding the powerful message conveyed by Manto’s work, the actor expressed: “Wars are unfolding over territory around the world but stories like these underscore that there is enough abundance in the world to sustain everyone if we coexist and live harmoniously.”

“The world can be such a beautiful place for everyone when not marred by wars and conflicts that inflict suffering across generations. The message of this story is that we are all human beings and must learn to coexist.”

Directed by Seema Pahwa, the Zee Theatre’s anthology can be watched on December 27 on Airtel Theatre, Dish TV Rangmanch Active, and D2H Rangmanch Active.