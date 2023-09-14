Mrunal Thakur after 5 years in cinema: 'I have committed to myself to keep trying things that excite me'

Actress Mrunal Thakur, who is known for ‘Sita Ramam’, ‘Ghost Stories’, ‘Toofaan’, ‘Dhamaka’, ‘Jersey’ and others, has completed 5 years in the film industry. On this occasion, the actress shared how imperative it is for actors to constantly reinvent themselves and explore more in showbiz to stay relevant.

Mrunal believes that the art of acting is a continuous journey, and she’s enthusiastic about embracing new challenges and opportunities.

Talking about the same, the actress said: “I have so much more to explore. There are numerous languages of cinema to be a part of, and so many genres that excite me. I’m ready to experiment and immerse myself in the diversity that the world of films offers. As an actor, if you don’t have the appetite to accept new challenges and find ways to reinvent the wheel, and be open to different kinds of work, you will become irrelevant too far, too soon.”

The actress is one of the rare talents to make a successful transition from television to cinema, joining the league of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, Ronit Roy and the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

She further mentioned: “I have gone from doing television, to indie films, to commercial to south, have worked in 3 languages now and I have committed to myself to keep trying things that excite me. This hunger is what has helped me to be where I’m today.”

In recent times, Mrunal Thakur has been on a signing spree. One of her latest projects includes the Telugu film ‘Hi Nanna’ which has generated significant buzz among audiences. Currently, the actress is in the midst of filming for ‘VD13’ a highly anticipated project alongside Vijay Devakonda, further solidifying her presence in the South Indian film industry.