Mystery shrouds reports of Poonam Pandey's death from cervical cancer

The big news from the entertainment world on Friday morning was the colourful and controversial reality TV actress Poonam Pandey’s death from cervical cancer.

But as the day passed, questions began to be raised about the news that got Kangana Ranaut to take to her social media and lament the death of someone so young.

It all started with a post that appeared on Pandey’s official Instagram handle announcing her death. The post took everyone by surprise because no one who knew her had any clue about her health condition.

Her last Instagram post two or three days ago, in fact, was about her holiday in Goa and the actress, whose never kept anything about her life out of the public domain, made no mention about suffering from something as serious as cervical cancer.

Actress Sambhavna Seth has gone on record saying that she met Pandey with a common friend some days back and the reality TV actress made no reference to suffering from cancer, nor did she show any signs of it.

“Just think how strong she was, she never even mentioned it,” Seth told a news channel.

When IANS went to her housing society, The Park in the Oshiwara area of Mumbai, people in the neighbourhood said the actress hasn’t been at her house for the last two days and no movement has been witnessed at her home.

Throughout the day, there has been no sign of any activity inside or outside her building.

A security guard at the housing society said: “She hasn’t been home for two days. Her driver last went out of the building around 3:45 p.m. today (Friday).”

Reports from Pune also suggest that there is no movement in or around her home in that city.

It was then rumoured that she had gone to Kanpur where she passed away.

Poonam’s publicist isn’t answering phone calls after issuing the statement that she received the information about the death of the actress from a relative of hers.

The mail that carries the name of Nikita Sharma as Pandey’s manager carried fake contact details that trace back to a person in West Bengal who hasn’t even heard about the actress.

And as mystery blankets the whereabouts of the actress, no details are available yet about her funeral.