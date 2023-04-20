scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Namashi Chakraborty on working with Rajkumar Santoshi in his debut film 'Bad Boy'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, April 20 (IANS) Mithun Chakraborty’s son Namashi Chakraborty and Sajid Qureshi’s daughter Amrin Qureshi are all set to make their debut with the romantic comedy, ‘Bad Boy’. The movie is directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

Namashi shared his experience working with the veteran director.

He said: “My experience working with Rajkumar ji was exemplary, he is an actor’s dream. Everything good that you find in my performance, the full credit goes to him.”

Namashi added that after working with him, he got to learn a lot.

“He is so clear in his head about what he wants, it made it very easy for us to do our job and also gave me a lot of assurance about this journey,” added the actor.

The starcast also includes Johny Lever, Rajpal Yadav, Darshan Jariwala, Saswata Chatterjee and Rajesh Sharma in pivotal roles. The story of ‘Bad Boy’ revolves around two youngsters who fall in love and are ready to go against all odds to be with each other.

‘Bad Boy’ is produced by Anjum Qureshi and Sajid Qureshi under the banner, Inbox Pictures and is scheduled to release theatrically on April 28.

–IANS

ila/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agency (Indo Asian News Service aka IANS). The content team can be contacted on ians@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms
Previous article
When Chris Evans faced a situation 'worse than ghosting' while dating
Next article
How Rajat Barmecha takes away a part of every character he portrays!
This May Also Interest You
Sports

She found captaincy 'tricky', Heather Knight opens up on Smriti Mandhana's RCB leadership in WPL 2023

Sports

IPL 2023: Wanted to win against these guys…they beat us three times last year, says Hetmyer after his blitz

News

Now, Angad Bedi turns a sportsman!

Technology

Exposure to air pollution during pregnancy increases risk for flu

Sports

IPL 2023: Hetmyer, Samson fifties help Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by 3 wickets

News

Diplo grooves to Diljit Dosanjh's music at Coachella

Technology

Hyundai Motor announces new SUV 'EXTER' in India

Sports

Northeast's largest multipurpose indoor stadium being built in Shillong: Meghalaya CM

Sports

Super Cup: NorthEast United upset Mumbai City to throw Group D wide open

Technology

Microsoft may bring its own AI chips to compete with Nvidia's: Report

Others

Madhusudan Kulkarni’s short film ‘Swatantrya??’ bags award In Goa Short Film Festival

Health & Lifestyle

New implantable device shrinks pancreatic tumours

Sports

IPL 2023: KKR rope in Aarya Desai for remainder of season

Sports

CCI Classic Invitation Billiards: Advani, Sitwala to lead Indian challenge; all eyes on Gilchrist

Technology

Indian diet, tea and turmeric lowered Covid severity, deaths: ICMR study

News

Ajith Kumar helps young mum at London airport, carries her bag

Technology

Microsoft introduces 'Gallery' to File Explorer in Windows

Sports

Yan's brace leads Dalian Pro to flying start in Chinese Super League

- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial AT glamsham DOT com or marketing AT glamsham DOT com]

FOLLOW US