Neeraj Pandey is definitely a 'bad habit', says Anupam Kher

Veteran actor Anupam Kher, who is gearing up for his upcoming series ‘The Freelancer’, has called the producer of the show Neeraj Pandey a ‘bad habit’. The two go a long way back and share a great camaraderie. Anupam worked in Neeraj’s directorial debut ‘A Wednesday’ and since then they have developed a great equation as collaborators so much so that Anupam wants to be in Neerja’s all productions and when it couldn’t be materialised, he finds it very hard to. Hence, the usage of the term ‘bad habit’.

“I share a double equation with Neeraj. One as a person, he is a great friend and secondly he is a director who I am very possessive about. Whenever I am not a part of his work I get very jealous. On a lighter note, it wouldn’t be wrong to say that Neeraj is definitely a bad habit,” Anupam Kher said.

The show presents the story of a man on an extraction mission, to rescue a young girl held captive in a war-torn hostile environment of Syria.

‘The Freelancer’ is based on the book, ‘A Ticket to Syria’ by Shirish Thorat, directed by Bhav Dhulia, produced by Friday Storytellers and Neeraj Pandey is the Creator and Showrunner.

It also stars Mohit Raina, Kashmira Pardeshi, Sushant Singh, John Kokken, Gauri Balaji, Navneet Malik, Manjiri Faddnis and Sarah Jane Dias.

The show is set to release on September 1, 2023 on Disney+ Hotstar.