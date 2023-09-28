Neetu Kapoor wishes her ‘most special’ Ranbir Kapoor on 41st birthday

As Ranbir Kapoor turned 41 on Thursday, his mother and veteran actress shared a glimpse from her “most special” person’s celebration. Neetu took to Instagram, where she shared a few moments from “Raaha’s papa’s” birthday party. In the pictures shared by Neetu, two birthday cakes are seen on the table. One cake has a picture from Ranbir’s wedding with Alia while the other has “Happy Birthday Raaha’s papa” written on it.

For the caption Neetu wrote: “Birthday celebration with my most special.”

She also shared a picture of Ranbir performing on stage in a blue suit. For the caption she wrote: “Happy birthday! Feel grateful for this special human being.”

Ranbir will next be seen in ‘Animal’.

‘Animal’ is an action thriller film directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by T-Series and Cine1 Studios. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol, Rashmika Mandanna and Tripti Dimri. The film was earlier scheduled to be released on August 11 but was pushed to December 1 due to pending post-production work.

The film revolves around a troubled father-son relationship, which is set in the backdrop of extreme bloodshed of the underworld.