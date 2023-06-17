scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Netizens outraged over 'jalegi tere baap ki' dialogue in 'Adipurush'

By Agency News Desk

Mumbai, June 17 (IANS) The latest release ‘Adipurush’, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon, has garnered a lot of flak on social media for its VFX, script, design and direction, but one of the things that netizens have been particularly ruthless in their criticism about is its dialogues.

Dialogues specifically regarding the Lanka Dahan scene where Lord Hanuman is heard mouthing the lines “jalegi bhi tere baap ki” to Meghnad.

A day after its release, Twitterati erupted with criticism and relentless trolling of the dialogues which most termed as “tapori” and “chapri” which do not fit the nature or the stature that one associates with Valmiki’s legendary epic Ramayana.

A user wrote: “Of the Lanka Dahan scene, Ravana’s son lights up Hanuman ji Tail: Jali na.. Abhi to aur jalegi. Jiski jalti hai wahi janta hai.”

“Hanuman ji: Kapda tere baap ka. Tel tere baap ka. Aag bhi tere baap ki. Toh jalegi bhi tere baap ki. The dialogue writing is so horrible! “

Another user said: “Not expected this type of chappari language.”

One netizen said the dialogue “Jalegi tere baap ki” in ‘Adipurush’ has apparently been copied from a ‘Kumar Vishwas’ show’ and posted a clip of the same.

“Kapda tere baap ka, Tel tere baap ka, Aag bhi tere baap ki, aur jalegi bhi tere baap ki a “Bajrangbali’s dialogue in Aadipurush Movie What nonsense!!” a user seemed angry.

An angry netizen wrote: “A #Adipurush is an insult to Ramayan as we know it.”

“#Why make Hanuman talk trash like this?” asked another user.

“vfx, looks kuch bhi theek nahi.. koi emotions hi nahi. Upar se ‘jalegi bhi tere baap ki..’ type dialogues. Absolutely pathetic,” a netizen wrote.

Citing their disappointment in his portrayal, another netizen wrote: “This is the level of script we deserve for Hanuman??”

Another tweet said: “Raavan is from Game of Thrones, Ram is from Jerusalem, Dialogues are from Dharavia.”

Others have cited examples of the portrayal of Lord Hanuman, from the Ramanand Sagar series and the 1990s, Japanese anime movie ‘The Legend of Ramayana’ as well as his various portrayals from the animated Hanuman movies and the Disney+ Hotstar series, which depict him as both mighty, as well as wise.

–IANS

anv-dc/dan/kvd

Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Striker Arkadiusz Milik determined to stay in Juventus
Next article
No opposition can be taken lightly at ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Dasun Shanaka
This May Also Interest You
Sports

No opposition can be taken lightly at ODI World Cup Qualifiers: Dasun Shanaka

Sports

Striker Arkadiusz Milik determined to stay in Juventus

News

Kourtney Kardashian is expecting her first baby with husband Travis Barker

Sports

ODI WC Qualifiers: Impact players can win us a game at any stage of tournament, says WI skipper Shai Hope

News

Mukesh Chhabra reveals funny tale of his 'dance-only role' in 'Gangs of Wasseypur'

Sports

Bangladesh register historic 546-run win over Afghanistan in Dhaka Test

Sports

'Suno Draupadi…': Vinesh Phogat shares famous poem, seeks justice for wrestlers

Health & Lifestyle

Testosterone-replacement therapy not for athletes, bodybuilders: Study

News

'Exploring various avenues,' Rajniesh Duggall to headline 'VideoCam Scam'

News

World Bank approves $150 mn loan to support Resilient Kerala Program

Sports

Ashes 2023: Edgbaston Stadium to turn blue for Bob Willis during day two's play

Sports

Ashes 2023: Australia get criticism from former players over defensive opening day tactics

News

When Sumeet Vyas had a fun shooting experience with Amitabh Bachchan

Sports

Venezuela midfielder Soteldo agrees to permanent deal with Santos

Health & Lifestyle

Study shows HIV can lie dormant in brain

News

When Udit Narayan first met music composer duo Anand and Milind

News

Jisshu Sengupta says his 'initial instinct' was to say no to 'The Trial'

News

Vineet Kumar Singh says working in 'Siya' changed his perspective on rape

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US