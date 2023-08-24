scorecardresearch
- Advertisement -
HomeBollywoodNews

Nishant Dahiya started 2-hour Urdu diction lessons on next day of signing 'Akelli'

Nishant Dahiya, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer film 'Akelli', invested in diction lessons under the expert guidance of his Urdu instructor to get his part right.

By Agency News Desk
Nishant Dahiya started 2-hour Urdu diction lessons on next day of signing 'Akelli'
Nishant Dahiya started 2-hour Urdu diction lessons on next day of signing 'Akelli' news agency

Actor Nishant Dahiya, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer film ‘Akelli’, invested in diction lessons under the expert guidance of his Urdu instructor to get his part right. This movie, helmed by director Pranay Meshram blends drama and thrill, tracing the path of an average Indian girl caught within the clutches of a conflict-ravaged landscape, wherein her battle for survival takes centre stage.

Talking about his language training, Nishant shared: “I had to enhance my Urdu diction and vocabulary to play Rafiq. As I was signed for the film, the next day itself I promptly initiated daily two-hour Urdu diction lessons via video calls with my teacher. With only a two-week window before filming, this rigorous preparation was essential for smooth dialogue delivery.”

Nishant plays the role of Rafiq, an unassuming, middle-class man.

Talking about his part, the actor shared: “While I have explored a diverse array of roles in the past, this particular character offered a novel experience – a portrayal of a positive and heroic character. As I listened to the narration, I often found echoes of my own identity resonating through Rafiq. Also, given the nature of this film, set in a war-torn backdrop, it was crucial that the director truly grasped its soul and true essence. I heard Pranay’s vision and I got convinced. My gut said, ‘Let’s go for it’.”

Beyond language, Nishant also focused on his appearance, consciously adopting the persona of an ordinary individual- someone relatable and unassuming.

‘Akelli’ is slated for a nation-wide theatrical release on August 25, 2023.

3
Agency News Desk
Agency News Deskhttp://glamsham.com
The Agency News Desk comprises team members including Puja T, S Ghadashi, N N Sethi, curate & publish news-worthy domestic & international content from the designated news agencies like Indo Asian News Service, others. The content team can be contacted on editor@glamsham.com and on @glamsham on social media platforms. Kindly visit https://glamsham.com/disclaimer for more information
Previous article
Dino James pays 'pawfect' tribute to his late dog on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'
Next article
Google doubles down on ads transparency, data access as new EU law kicks in
This May Also Interest You
Sports

UWW suspends Wrestling Federation of India for delaying elections: Reports

Sports

Chess World Cup: Carlsen draws first blood against Praggnandhaa in tie-breaker

Technology

Google doubles down on ads transparency, data access as new EU law kicks in

News

Dino James pays 'pawfect' tribute to his late dog on 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 13'

News

Japanese girl group XG dish out high octane dance-party energy in 'New Dance'

News

Terence Lewis compares contestant's act in 'IBD 3' to Hollywood dancers Fred Astaire, Gene Kelly

Sports

Mark Butcher terms Harry Brook’s omission from England’s ODI World Cup squad a ‘mistake’

News

Ram Pothineni's 'Skanda' announces pre-release with new poster

News

Sukriti-Prakriti collaborate with Mellow D and Upside Down for 'Over You'

Technology

Uber appoints Arnab Kumar as new Director of Business Development for India

News

Piya Valecha says 2 mn followers don't help to get performance oriented shows

News

Kareena Kapoor Khan on her streaming debut: ‘After 23 years, this feels like a new launch’

News

Piyush Raina gave his 'Ghoomer' audition in -3 degree Celsius

News

Aayudh Bhanushali gushes over his pawdorable friend 'Chhota Bullet'

News

When Hrithik Roshan ‘stopped all work’ on ‘Fighter’ in studio

Sports

Loved how much people were focusing on Test cricket: Pat Cummins on effect of Jonny Bairstow stumping

News

Know what Shilpa Shetty listens to while working out

News

Netflix adds 2.6 mn more subscribers in July despite password-sharing crackdown

glamsham.com on google NEWS
- Advertisment -

Entertainment Today

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

BOLLYWOOD REVIEWS

REGIONAL REVIEWS

INTL REVIEWS

glamsham.com is your destination for news, reviews and much more content for OTT, TV, Hollywood, Bollywood, Fashion & LIfestyle, Sports & Technology. [For more info write to editorial at glamsham dot com or marketing at glamsham dot com]

FOLLOW US