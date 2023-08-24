Nishant Dahiya started 2-hour Urdu diction lessons on next day of signing 'Akelli'

Actor Nishant Dahiya, who will be soon seen in the upcoming Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer film ‘Akelli’, invested in diction lessons under the expert guidance of his Urdu instructor to get his part right. This movie, helmed by director Pranay Meshram blends drama and thrill, tracing the path of an average Indian girl caught within the clutches of a conflict-ravaged landscape, wherein her battle for survival takes centre stage.

Talking about his language training, Nishant shared: “I had to enhance my Urdu diction and vocabulary to play Rafiq. As I was signed for the film, the next day itself I promptly initiated daily two-hour Urdu diction lessons via video calls with my teacher. With only a two-week window before filming, this rigorous preparation was essential for smooth dialogue delivery.”

Nishant plays the role of Rafiq, an unassuming, middle-class man.

Talking about his part, the actor shared: “While I have explored a diverse array of roles in the past, this particular character offered a novel experience – a portrayal of a positive and heroic character. As I listened to the narration, I often found echoes of my own identity resonating through Rafiq. Also, given the nature of this film, set in a war-torn backdrop, it was crucial that the director truly grasped its soul and true essence. I heard Pranay’s vision and I got convinced. My gut said, ‘Let’s go for it’.”

Beyond language, Nishant also focused on his appearance, consciously adopting the persona of an ordinary individual- someone relatable and unassuming.

‘Akelli’ is slated for a nation-wide theatrical release on August 25, 2023.