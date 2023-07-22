Nitin Mukesh and Neil Nitin Mukesh: The story behind the names

Mumbai, July 22 (IANS) Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who is the grandson of singer Mukesh, shared a couple of interesting insights on the legendary singer’s 100th birth anniversary.

Mukesh’s son Nitin Mukesh and Neil Nitin Mukesh hosted a media meet to mark the occasion at the circle named after the legendary singer in Mumbai.

Mukesh, proclaimed as the ‘Voice of the Millennium’, was considered among the most acclaimed playback singers of the Hindi film industry back in the 1960s.

Looking back, Neil Nitin said, “Unfortunately, I was never able to meet my grandfather, but I have always said this, and truly believe in it as well, he is always with us, and he will always remain with us.

“My father raised his kids with utmost love and respect, and I don’t think I’d get the same if I was born someplace else, for that I am truly grateful to him and God, that we are a part of this family.”

Unspooling his memories, Neil Nitin said: “In my childhood, I was close to my grandmother, and through her I got to know about my grandfather. The void I felt back in my childhood because of my grandfather not beong around, I don’t feel it all that much now, because my father has tried to keep his musical legacy alive through his songs.”

He added: “I am truly humbled and honoured to say that there is no greater son than my father.”

Neil also shared an unknown story about his father’s name and that of his own name.

He said: “My father wanted to be a director, but when my grandfather passed away, he got into playback singing to kept his memory alive. He even added his father’s name in his, and I did the same; I added both their names in my own name.”

–IANS

newsline/srb